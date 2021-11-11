The last year has been an incredibly challenging period but the upcoming holiday season is set to change the tune, ending 2021 with celebrations with family and friends. To ensure guests experience heart-warming year-end festivities, the opulent five-star Karma Kandara is bringing back its highly-anticipated ’12 Days of Karma’ program!

From 23 December 2021 ‘til 3 January 2022, the celebrated Uluwatu resort will present an abundance of seasonal activities, feasts and lively parties that will accommodate for both adults and young guests, over 12 magical days brimming with excitement and togetherness.

Culinary Diaries

To mark the beginning of the festive season, the lavish resort has put together a series of tantalising feasts made to feed both the belly and the soul! On Christmas Eve (24 December 2021), revel in an exquisite 3-course dinner down at the world-renowned Karma Beach Bali. Then, on 27 December 2021, don’t miss out on an exclusive “Indonesian Archipelago” fare that pays tribute to the nation’s rich culture and history. For a special family-centric day, feast on a sumptuous barbecue by the beach on 28 December 2021.

Before we say adios to 2021, the resort will spoil guests with two super special gastronomical affairs. On 29 December 2021, Karma Beach Bali will see a special guest celebrity chef conjure up a unique all-day exclusive menu that will be available from 12am ‘til finish. Following that, get ready to welcome the New Year with open arms (or in this case, bare feet) with a special ‘Barefoot Luxury New Year’s Eve Dinner’ that will be held on 31 December 2021.

The culinary journey doesn’t end there! On 2 January 2022, indulge in a nautical-themed menu, served at Karma beach featuring a range of a la carte dishes and canapés to the Mediterranean fish en papillote.

R for Rejuvenation













New Year is time for renewal and rejuvenation – it’s the best way to start fresh! Karma Spa invites you to get pampered, that’s why they have curated a plethora of spa offerings for you and your loved ones to savour. If you need the Siesta Time Reflexology, facial treatments and Coconut Blessing Ritual, step on over to the Ocean Spa. Over at the Cliff Spa, you can revel in a 30-minute magnesium warm salt scrub, full body massage and infrared sauna. Putting the cherry on top, realign your body, spirit and mind with the distinctive ‘Merry Christmas Vinyasa Flow’ session available on Christmas Day, 25 December 2021.

Children’s Play













Karma Kandara is known as a family-friendly destination, they’ve always found fresh and innovative methods to entertain the young ones over at the Three Monkeys Kids Club. To ensure they enjoy lots of fun on Christmas Day, the resort has organised a series of activities from Christmas t-shirt painting, scavenger hunt, to greeting Santa on the beach.

Make your family’s day merrier with the Gold, Silver and Family packages on offer, which includes sunbeds, towels, drinks, food and complimentary access to Karma Beach, available on Boxing Day.

Cheers to that!

Karma Beach Bali is known as the tropical epicentre of live music and vibrant nightlife on the island through its eclectic entertainment programme. The beach club is cranking up the voltage by hosting daily parties with a collective of resident and international DJs, including DJ Suzzane El and DJ Evie. However, the holiday season vibes won’t be complete without some invigorating seasonal cocktails. On Christmas Day, make your way down to Karma Beach to enjoy a sip… or two… or more (no one’s judging)… of Christmas Cocktails as you soak in the mesmerising sunset views.

The popular Harvest Sunday makes its return this year on 26 December 2021, which will take place starting 11am ‘til late, with Happy Hour available from 6pm – 9pm. Don’t miss out on a special Sunset Beach Bonfire to make the day extra memorable!

Rocking Events













Start your holiday vacation with a heart-warming Christmas tree lighting ceremony on 23 December 2021, and head over to Karma Beach after to quench your thirst with excellent cocktails. On New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2021, gear up for an explosive year-end party featuring a special DJ performance that’ll guarantee you dancing the night away onto the New Year.

If you’re looking to spend your day under the sun, then participate in the adrenaline-fueled Karma Cup competition. Held on 28 December 2021, there will be a full day of beach volleyball, stand up paddleboard, and so many more exciting activities to enjoy on the pristine shoreline of Karma Beach.

On the first few days of 2022, expect not one… but TWO outstanding parties at Karma. On 1 January 2022, a unique Karma-style Día de los Muertos festival will be hosted at Karma Beach, featuring an authentic Mexican fiesta, fun and flair. On 3 January 2022, put on your best leather, fur or feather attire for the Burning Beach-themed party, where this last event of the 12-day festivities will have crazy light installations, fire dance performances, giant burning statues and a wild closing party, courtesy of the talented resident DJs.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 848 2202 or email dofb@karmakandara.com

Karma Kandara Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

dofb@karmakandara.com

karmagroup.com