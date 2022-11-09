The Festive Season is without a doubt a favourite time of the year for the iconic Uluwatu destination, Karma Kandara. We know this because every year the resort and beach club celebrate across 12 full days with their annual programme ‘12 Days of Karma’.

Starting on 23 December right the way through to 3 January, a series of dinners, parties, activities and shows take place from their stunning perch atop the cliffs down to the iconic Karma Beach. Every day a new activity or promotion will take place, including a daily Cocktail of the Day, Spa Experience, Kids Club Activities and beachfront DJs.

The 12 day countdown kicks off on the evening of the 23rd of December, when the Karma Christmas tree lights are lit at Temple Lounge, accompanied by canapés and cocktails.

For Christmas Eve, the resort’s di Mare restaurant invites you for a three-course set dinner, during which the children of the Bali Life Foundation will be singing carols to add to the warm, Christmas atmosphere. Dinner is priced at IDR 550.000++ per person, from 6pm to 9pm.

When it comes to the oh-so-joyous Christmas Day, head back to di Mare for a family-style sharing brunch, where family and friends can gather and dine together to celebrate the occasion. Priced at IDR 595.000++ per person, 12pm – 4pm; Christmas dinner is also available.

In-between the ‘main events’ are five days of themed enjoyment. On 26 December, it’s Boxing Day at Karma Beach where games take over with the beach volleyball Karma Cup, standup paddle fun and a barbecue for all. On 27 December, it’s Circus on the Beach where clowns, jugglers and entertainers take to the sands for lots of laughs and applause. On 28 December, the oceanfront venue becomes a stage for an epic Kecak Fire Dance, paired with an authentic Balinese royal dinner.

The next two days are helmed by Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek. 29 December brings the year’s last ‘Caliwine-ication’ Dinner, a curate five-course dining experience featuring wines from California — the previous three dinners have been sold out! On 30 December, chef sets up the Bamboo Barbecue for an epic beachfront seafood bbq dinner experience, with fresh-caught seafood cooked over open fire.

Now, we’ve made it to the last day of the year where Karma will be hosting the New Year Gala Dinner. This will be a journey leading up to midnight, with DJs setting the scene from 4pm; clifftop canapés at Temple Lounge at 6.30pm and then moving into a spectacular seven-course culinary journey that takes you through South American Cuisines of Columbia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and of course Mexico. Then it’s down to Karma Beach where dancers, acrobats, magicians and music will keep everyone entertained until the New Year arrives.

The party doesn’t end there! On 1 January 2023, the feast and drinks continue at Karma Beach with ‘Dia de los Muertos’, a day of Mexican-themed fiesta with DJs, dancers, decor and dining. On 2 January, Chef Joseph brings Texan family recipes and cocktails to the forefront with the K-Ranch Texan Barbecue!

Last but not least, on 3 January its ‘Burning Beach’, where the entire Karma Beach club centres on a Burning Man-inspired event, with fire dancers and a blazing sunset. It’s the closing event after 12 phenomenal days of celebration!

The 12 Days of Karma are of of course best enjoyed by in-house guests, with all the different spa, kids club, F&B offerings at the doorstep, but all of these events are available for the public looking to make the most of their Festive Season in Bali!

Browse the full list of experiences: karmagroup.com/12daysofkarma/karma-kandara/

For reservations and bookings:

+62 811 38203 360 (WA)

res@karmaresorts.com

karmakandara.com