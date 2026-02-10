Over the past two years, 12 Urban Cafe has become a natural gathering point in Canggu for locals, expats, and travellers seeking a place that works just as well for slow breakfasts as it does for sunset cocktails and relaxed dinners.

With an all-day dining approach, morning menus begin with crowd favourites like the Atlantic Breakfast, smoothie bowls, and specialty coffee, while lunchtime leans into lighter plates, fresh salads, and nourishing bowls designed for easy afternoons. As evening settles in, the kitchen shifts gears with dishes such as steak salmon and fresh mussels prepared in a variety of sauces.

Beyond food, 12 Urban Cafe has developed a loyal base for its cocktail and wine programme. Creative drinks, rotating specials, and curated wine selections anchor evenings that feel more like aperitivo than nightlife. Regular oyster nights, cocktail evenings, and seasonal events give the cafe a changing rhythm without losing its neighbourhood feel.

Described as “modern urban elegance with Bali’s tropical charm”, the design mirrors this balance. The interiors combine natural textures, light woods, greenery, and soft lighting that can easily shift between bright daytime cafe and intimate evening dining room. The result is a setting that feels equally suited to casual brunches, remote working sessions, and late dinners over wine.

12 Urban Cafe has become a community fixture beyond just an ordinary cafe: hosting movie nights, gatherings, and events that draw a diverse mix of residents and visitors. This sense of ease, alongside its service and menus, continues to make it a reliable stop on Canggu’s evolving culinary map, just a few

minutes from Echo Beach.

12 Urban Cafe

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan No.12c

+62 811 3889 1222

12urbancafe.com

@twelve.bali