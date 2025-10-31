Resting amidst the verdant landscapes of Ubud, AKAR, K Club Ubud’s signature dining destination redefines luxury dining with a tasteful fusion of nature, flavour, and festive atmosphere. Seamlessly blending a refined farm-to-table approach with immersive entertainment, AKAR delivers impressionable evenings grounded in Balinese hospitality and global culinary savoir-faire.

At AKAR, guests can deep-dive into the origins of their food before sampling it, such as taking part in organic vegetable farm and fruit garden visits situated adjacent to the restaurant. At the core of the concept lies a profound respect for nature and local culture, reflected in every ingredient, technique, and detail of the setting.

Housed in a building spanning 415 sqm spread across two floors, the venue can accommodate up to 95 seated guests. The restaurant is also equipped with two bars located on separate floors, along with the main kitchen to cater to all guests. French founder, Alban Kibarer, envisioned creating a space where nature, gastronomy, and celebration come together to deliver an exceptional experience in Bali. Beyond a restaurant, it is a place of sharing, perfect for a family meal, an intimate dinner or any special occasion. Its warm, inviting, and festive ambience makes the venue an ideal setting for creating unforgettable memories.

Behind the culinary offerings is Chef Wayan Suniardana, who puts a strong emphasis on local products – some harvested just out the back – highlighting the promise of farm-to-table dining. One of the signatures of AKAR is the World Discovery Steak Menu for those craving a classic steakhouse experience.

The World Discovery Steak Menu

Explore the succulent world of exceptional steaks at Akar and indulge in a curated selection of steaks from around the globe. The steak menu features French Crostini Bavette de Boeuf, Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu A5, Irish Fillet de Boeuf, Australian Carpaccio Wagyu Striploin MB7, Black Angus Oyster Blade MB8 from the USA, Switzerland’s Entrecôte de Boeuf Simmental, as well as 85% Dark Chocolate Soufflé sourced from Tegallalang farm in Ubud, Bali.

Moreover, guests can customise their meal with an array of house-made sauces, crafted daily from fresh ingredients. Meanwhile, an expertly chosen wine pairing selection complements each cut, enriching the culinary experience from beginning to end.

Weekend Festive Dinners: A Celebration of Flavour and Ambience

Every Friday and Saturday, Akar invites guests to revel in its Festive Dinner Evenings, where the jungle allure transforms into a scene of refined celebration. Elegantly curated with candle-lit tables, themed décor, and a dynamic live DJ spinning on open-format sounds and beats, the ambience springs to life with vibrancy and sophistication. Themed cocktails and weekend-exclusive menu pairings enhance the evening into a multisensory dining affair – ideal for romantic evenings, stylish gatherings, or celebrations under the starlit skies.

Sparkling champagne, endless party entertainment, and fireworks illuminating the sky promise the perfect year-end party. AKAR’s Year-End Festive Dinner welcomes guests to savour a sumptuous feast that satisfies the palate until the midnight countdown. Experience the enchantment of Christmas at AKAR on 24 and 25 December 2025, followed by the New Year’s Eve Cabaret with live DJ and performances on the evening of 31 December 2025.

A Jungle Spectacle: Aerial Dance and Laser Light Show

When dusk falls, the venue comes to life with dazzling entertainment – aerialist dance performances take centre stage every weekend, mixing elegance, strength, and grace amidst the alfresco jungle canopy. Meanwhile, a captivating laser show lights up the natural surroundings and the architecture, creating a striking visual performance elevated by immersive sound and lighting design.

“Akar offers a unique dining journey that celebrates exceptional cuisine, thoughtful storytelling, and Balinese charm. Whether it’s a quiet gourmet moment or a romantic dinner for two or a festive celebration, every visit to Akar is an experience to remember,” said Alban Kibarer, French entrepreneur and Founder of K Club Ubud.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 818 1812 6888 or follow @akarubud

AKAR at K Club Ubud

Jalan Raya Cebok, Kedisan, Tegallalang, Ubud, Bali

+62 818 1812 6888

@akarubud

kclububud.com/dining