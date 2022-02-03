Your Sundays are about to get more exciting and indulgent as the renowned Alila Villas Uluwatu resort has just launched a brand-new culinary programme set to delight the curious palates of island inhabitants with the Lobster Brunch.

Imagine an easy Sunday afternoon up on the cliffs of Uluwatu, with the cool breezy wind blowing against your cheeks and the sun shining down your face as you dive into a day of indulgence with the company of family and friends at Alila Villas Uluwatu’s all-new Lobster Brunch.

Alila Villas Uluwatu is famed for its stunning and expansive establishment, warm hospitality, impeccable service, and unparalleled culinary offerings. And with the addition of this new Lobster Brunch, your Sundays are guaranteed to be eventful. Launching afresh Sunday, 6 February 2022, the Lobster Brunch welcomes you to feast on exquisite food, groovy chill-out music and invigorating drinks in the company of your family and friends.

Spoil your appetites with three eclectic flavours of Bloody Mary, before discovering the a la carte options of all-lobster brunch-style dishes, as a live band performance serenade you in the background in what will surely be a memorable Sunday. Limited seating is available for this classy brunch experience, so be sure to book in advance as you won’t want to miss it!

The 3-course brunch is priced at IDR 700,000++ per person and the 5-course brunch s priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per person. All-inclusive beverage package includes artisanally crafted Bloody Mary Gueridon available.

For post-Lobster brunch activities, prolong your Sunday day out at Alila Villas Uluwatu and stay well into the evening to enjoy Bali’s iconic sunset at the resort’s Sunset Cabana Bar. With an indulgent and innovative cocktail in hand, soak in the multisensory drinking experience as you catch the sunset as chill beats set the laidback golden hour mood with a saxophone performance by Sammy Sax.

The Lobster Brunch is available every Sunday at CIRE, from 12pm – 4pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 3855 729 or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari, Banjar Tembiyak, Desa Pecatu

+62 811 3855 729

avucomhost@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/uluwatu/