Arak. Bali’s traditional spirit, used in ceremony and celebration. In this second episode of the docu-series, ‘Made in Bali’, NOW! Bali explores the age-old spirit, uncovering the process of its production, whilst bringing the lives and challenges of today’s arak farmers to the forefront – shared through the story of I Wayan Lemes Indrawan of Tri Eka Buana Village, Karangasem.

After two successful screenings on the island, ‘ARAK – Made in Bali’ will now be screening in Sanur on 6 November 2021, in the Village Square of Andaz Bali, where a screening and dinner experience has been prepared, alongside an immersive arak experience. The event is generously support by Arak Bali Dewi Sri, a professionally distilled (and licensed) arak made in Sanur since 1968.

Sanur Screening & Arak Experience

Time: 5.30pm Screening, 7pm Dinner

Dates: Saturday, 6 November 2021

Venue: Alun Alun and Fire Fox Restaurant, Andaz Bali



The evening begins with an insightful arak experience, which includes the screening of ‘Arak – Made in Bali’, a talk and discussion with industry professionals and an ‘arak tasting journey’. This will take place in Alun Alun, the centre of Andaz Bali’s ‘Village Square’, set on the grass for an outdoor viewing, complemented by cocktails and canapés.







Following the experience will be a delectable three-course dinner at Fire Fox Restaurant, paired with specially prepared arak cocktails. The menu for the evening includes:

STARTER: Tuna Tataki; Foie Gras, Kale, Hazelnuts

MAIN COURSE: US Beef Short Rib, Sweet Potato, Shimeji Mushroom Yuzu

DESSERT: Panna Cotta, Pineapple, Peanuts, Dill Oil

Immerse yourself in an insightful arak experience that showcases not only the tradition of arak, but how it is being utilised today by the island’s top mixologists. The event invites you Watch, Taste and Learn in a truly different entertainment-meets-education event.

Come for cultural cocktails, a stunning dinner experience and discover the island’s heritage drink, arak, the ‘spirit’ of Bali!

Screening and Dinner Experience: IDR 590.000/nett per person

inclusive of Welcome Cocktail, Screening and Tastings, Three-Course Dinner paired with Arak Cocktails.

To book:

E: info.andazbali@andaz.com

P: +62 361 320 1234

WA: +62815 85320973