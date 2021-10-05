Arak. Bali’s traditional spirit, used in ceremony and celebration. It has had a troubled reputation through the years but behind that, it continues to be part of the island’s heritage.

In this second episode of the docu-series, ‘Made in Bali’, we explore the age-old spirit, uncover the process of its making and bring the lives and challenges of today’s arak farmers to the forefront – shared through the story of I Wayan Lemes Indrawan of Tri Eka Buana Village, Karangasem.

You are invited to watch ‘ARAK Made in Bali’ at our first official event screening, taking place at Telu Herb and Cocktail Garden, Four Seasons Bali Resort at Jimbaran Bay. All screening events are generously supported by Dewi Sri, a professionally distilled (and licensed) arak made in Sanur since 1968.

To book, please register through this form: JIMBARAN REGISTRATION

Payment must be made prior (24-hours) to event date to confirm your attendance.

Otherwise you can email nowbali@phoenix.co.id or call at +62 (0)811 380 850.

Arak – Made in Bali Trailer

Jimbaran Screening & Arak Experience

Time: 5-7PM

Dates: Friday & Saturday, 15-16 October 2021

Venue: Telu Herb and Cocktail Garden, Four Seasons Bali Resort at Jimbaran Bay

Immerse yourself in an insightful arak experience at our first screening event, an evening focused on shining a light on this special spirit, showcasing not only the traditional side of arak, but how it is being utilised today by the island’s top mixologists as a quality product. The screening event invites you to watch, taste and learn.

The first screening takes place at Telu Herb and Cocktail Garden, Four Seasons Bali Resort at Jimbaran Bay. This cosy nook in the resort is actually a home for arak, where Head Bartender Sufian Mahmoud has created a special arak cellar where he infuses, experiments and concocts zero-waste, island-inspired cocktails with arak as the hero.





The screening event will include:-



• Screening & Arak Discussion

• Mixology Showcase

• 3x Unique Arak Cocktails

• An arak tasting flight (3 Tasters)

• Canapés

Price: IDR 350.000nett / person

Maximum capacity per night: 25 Pax

All screening events are generously supported by Dewi Sri, a professionally distilled (and licensed) arak made in Sanur since 1968.

To book, please register through this form: JIMBARAN REGISTRATION

Payment must be made prior (24-hours) to event date to confirm your attendance.

Otherwise you can email nowbali@phoenix.co.id or call at +62 (0)811 380 850.