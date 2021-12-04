On Friday, 10 December 2021, NOW! Bali will be holding an official screening of ‘Arak – Made in Bali’ at The Suku Bali, Ubud’s newest venue who share the same values for local producers and are big believers in arak. This will be the final live screening of ‘Arak – Made in Bali’, so if you haven’t joined any of NOW! Bali’s previous screening events, this is your chance to immerse yourself into the world of arak.

Starting at 6pm, this immersive ‘arak experience’ consists of the official screening of the mini-documentary ‘Arak – Made in Bali’, an arak discussion, Q&A with the filmmakers and an ‘arak tasting journey’. It’s an evening of culture, discovery and cocktails. After the screening will be a jazz performance by the celebrated Nita Aartsen.

This event is FREE ENTRY, with some great food and beverage packages for you to enjoy.

To completement the evening, The Suku Bali has prepared the following food and beverage packages:

(a) A two-hour free-flow session of their signature arak cocktails, crafted by Suku’s Head Mixologist.

(b) A delectable three-course dinner centred on exquisite Balinese-inspired dishes, such as Jukut Ares Ayam – chicken soup served with banana tree trunk veggies on top, Braised Pork Ribs with rice cakes and plecing kangkung on the side, and Sumping Waluh – house-made Balinese dessert made from steamed pumpkin served with pumpkin crackers on top. Dinner is PAIRED with arak cocktails. The event is in made in partnership with @arakbrembalidewisri, a professionally distilled (and licensed) arak made in Sanur since 1968.











Early Bird Packages (Available 3 – 6 December 2021)

• Two-hour free-flow arak cocktails at IDR 200,000++

• Three-course dinner paired with Arak cocktails at IDR 299,000++

• All-inclusive package at IDR 450,000++ (Free flow and dinner)

For reservations, contact The Suku Bali: WA +6281138118887 or email events@thesukubali.com

www.thesukubali.com

About Arak – Made in Bali

“Arak – Made in Bali”, a visual exploration into the age-old spirit, uncovering the process of its making and the importance it has on the livelihoods of Bali’s traditional arak farmers. This is a story told through the eyes of one farmer, I Wayan Lemes Indrawan from Karangasem.