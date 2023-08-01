The summertime calls for fun family times under the sun and one of the most popular pastimes during a holiday in Bali is spending leisurely days at one of the island’s top beach clubs. But not all beach clubs are made the same! To make sure you don’t accidentally end up at one of Bali’s bumping day clubs, we’ve curated a list of the best family-friendly beach clubs in Bali, where great food, drinks and games can be enjoyed by both parents and children alike.

Karma Beach Bali

Nestling under the cliffs of Uluwatu, entered from the luxurious five-star Karma Kandara resort, is the world-renowned Karma Beach Bali. A secluded, white sandy beach with crystal clear waters and million-dollar views of the Indian Ocean, Karma Beach Bali is the epitome of tropical heaven.

Daybeds and sun loungers are spread across the soft sand beach, providing guests with a serene beach hotspot to unwind and bask under the Bali sun. A great place to bring the family, Karma Beach Bali offers a series of fun activities and programmes, including watersports like stand-up paddles, and sea kayaking. Plus, there’s plenty of entertainment both parents and kids can enjoy, including movie screenings on the beach, live bands and fire dance performances. If that isn’t enough to keep the young ones busy, the resort’s Three Monkeys Kids Club offers a program of fun crafts, games and educational workshops for children, making Karma Beach Bali an extra kids-friendly destination.

Of course, parents have plenty to enjoy here as well. For one they can fully relax with the treatments offered by Karma Spa, with beachfront massages and beauty treatments available by the sea. Then there are the super food and beverage offerings available across the beach club’s different areas, including Le Club 22, a cool and casual beachfront clubhouse tucked away around the cliffside; Tiki Bar, a casual venue that pays homage to Bali’s famed beach barbecues, with all-day dining prepared using the handcrafted Komodo Kamado Grill.

The beach club has a roster of exciting weekly events and activities, whether it’s a new dining or entertainment program, making each visit to Karma Beach Bali a little different every time. This destination makes it one of the most popular family-friendly beach clubs in Bali.

+62 811 3829 3360 | reservations@karmabeach.com | @karmabeachclubs

Sundays Beach Club

Found on Bali’s southernmost tip is a stunning destination that sprawls down a beautiful private bay in Uluwatu. Sundays Beach Club’s breathtaking location presents unlimited pleasure for both adults and kids, a cosy and laidback venue with delectable dining offerings, family activities and additional VIP services.

Making your way down from the Ungasan Clifftop Resort on a private funicular, you’ll be welcomed to Sundays’ boho-chic, bamboo and thatched rooftop venue, enclosed by coconut palms that opens to the dazzling vista of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by white sands, you’re invited to take a seat at the restaurant, sink into a beach beanbag or settle onto a sun bed.

What makes Sundays Beach Club particularly family-friendly is its open beachfront where kids are welcome to make use of the complimentary watersports equipment, including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and snorkelling. A particularly special moment at the beach club is the daily Sunset Bonfires, complemented by live music to set the scene and mushrooms to toast in the flames, is there a better way to end the day?

For an extra luxurious experience, families can settle into one of the VIP Bungalows, which include F&B credit, a bottle of premium bubbly, a complimentary welcome drink, a fruit platter and marshmallows by the bonfire, a private bathroom and shower, dedicated space on the beach with sun beds, and VIP butler service. What more can you ask for in one of the best beach clubs in Bali for families?

+62 821 4405 7406 | hello@sundaysbeachclub.com | @sundaysbeachclub

Sundara Bali

Derived from the Sanskrit word for “beautiful”, Sundara certainly lives up to its name. Tucked into a cosy corner of famous Jimbaran Bay, it enjoys spanning views of the beach and magical sunset moments. Offering a refined and elegant seaside atmosphere, families are invited to enjoy fabulous dining experiences as they relax beside the 57-metre, infinity-edged, beachfront swimming pool.

Sundara Bali is a destination where families can come to eat, drink, swim and play all day long. Its sprawling swimming pool presents guests with daybeds perfect for all-day lounging, relaxed grazing and people-watching. Curtain-clad gazebos are also an available choice for those wanting a little more privacy, while the oversized daybeds by the Kids Club are a great spot for families.

The culinary offerings at Sundara transition throughout the day, offering something different from morning to night. You’ll find tantalising beach club fare for lunch, with a sharing-style, nutritionist-guided menu of light bites and casual bites. Savour shared plates of fresh seafood, creative sushi rolls, refreshing salads, and crisp wood-fired pizzas. Later, enjoy sweet treats with their Afternoon Tea menu, before transitioning smoothly into a menu of Sundowners, featuring sustainable cocktails by Head Bartender, Jan Jurecka.

The best way to experience Sundara is during their famous Bali’s Longest Sunday Brunch, a 5 ½-hour feast of leisurely grazing. Enjoy an unlimited array of small plates featuring international flavours and smoky barbecue options, highlighting the freshest seafood from Jimbaran Fish Markets. The lobster-crowned seafood-on-ice platter is a must-try. A Kids Brunch menu is also on offer, making this Sunday brunch a perfect family day out.

+62 857 9265 0897 | sundara.bali@fourseasons.com | @sundarabali

Roosterfish Beach Club

Located on the beautiful Pandawa Beach is one of the finest family-friendly beach clubs in Bali: Roosterfish Beach Club. Featuring an expansive beachside pool flanked by bamboo cabanas and sun loungers, a restaurant and bar, live DJ performances and entertainment, this beach club provides an exquisite choice for a fun beach day out with the family.

What makes Roosterfish Beach Club particularly great for families is that it features a verdant, open lawn for children to play on, as well as a kids’ play area under the venue’s upper deck. Also, the expansive swimming pool features a separate section for children.

When it comes to food, Roosterfish Beach Club serves up a seafood-dominated menu, available all day long, featuring an array of bites, salads, fresh and grilled seafood and meats, wood-fired pizzas, local favourites and enticing desserts. As the little ones enjoy fun times under the sun, the adults can try handcrafted cocktails, freshly squeezed juices, a wide range of local and imported wines, icy cold beers and more.

Taking into consideration that the weekends are typically dedicated to family time, the venue hosts their weekly Saturday Saxobeat, a unique collaboration between a DJ and saxophonist, as well as their thrilling Sunday Fun Day with Foam Party, welcoming guests of all ages to play in the sea of foam.

+62 811 3940 3588 | info@roosterfishbeachclub.com | @roosterfishbeachclub

COMO Beach Club

Found within the refined COMO Uma Canggu rests a captivating beachfront oasis of luxury and immersive experiences: COMO Beach Club. This chic venue boasts several highlight features including its exceptional beachfront location that grants guests stunning views of the Indian Ocean.

Revel in the volcanic sand beach, bask in the tropical sunshine, surf the waves or take a dip in the beach club’s swimming pool. Lined with cosy poolside daybeds, the space presents guests with an escape to relax under the sun, sip on signature cocktails, and take advantage of the personalised services.

A social hub, the venue hosts regular events and entertainment including live music performances, themed parties and dining events. If you’re visiting with kids, in-house and beach club guests can enjoy complimentary access to Play by COMO, a kids’ space designed to inspire purposeful and creative child-focused play for children aged 4 to 12 with carefully curated toys, books, games, and art materials. COMO Beach Club is undoubtedly one of the most beloved family-friendly beach clubs in Bali.

+62 811 3820 9418 | dining.uma.canggu@comohotels.com | @comobeachclub.canggu

KU DE TA

Nestled on Seminyak’s golden coastline is a destination that has long been regarded as the original sunset destination in Bali: KU DE TA. KU DE TA has maintained its legacy as one of Asia’s go-to lifestyle destinations, an iconic destination hotspot for local and foreign travellers alike. It’s become one of the most sought-after family-friendly beach clubs in Bali.

The beach club is certainly best known for its tropical elegance, refined dining experiences, superb sundowner cocktails and big, international DJ events. However, this famous Seminyak beach club changes its atmosphere every Sunday, with their weekly ‘Family Sunday’ experience.

That’s right, every Sunday the beach club extends extra-special service for the kids, organising activities to keep the young ones entertained. There are arts, crafts and games and they’ve even featured a petting zoo, bouncy castle and magician on this special family day. This means the parents and kids can enjoy the facilities of KU DE TA together, whether that’s swimming in the pool or relaxing under the palm trees on the beach club’s central lawn area.

+62 361 736 989 | reservations@kudeta.com | @kudetabali

Azul Beach Club

Situated along the serene Legian coastline, AZUL Beach Club is an oceanfront destination that is a favourite amongst residents and vacationing families. AZUL’s eco-friendly design incorporates locally-sourced bamboo throughout its three-level establishment. This chic, bohemian venue invites guests to indulge in an all-encompassing beach experience from day to night, boasting excellent dining, craft cocktails and cosy beach club ambience.

The bamboo tree house is embellished with local art and tasteful turquoise interiors, referencing its name, meaning “A Shade of Blue”. Witness the talented team of chefs working behind the open display kitchen, be spoiled with its savvy service and enjoy the chill island tunes by live bands and DJs.

Savour the tantalising culinary offerings that have been meticulously curated in a perfect fusion of international coastal cuisine with the rich flavours, spices and fresh ingredients of Asia. The menu also offers a range of vegetarian and vegan options.

Welcoming guests to indulge in the idyllic summer destination, AZUL Beach Club provides free entry and complimentary access to its infinity pool with the purchase of food and beverages. As one of the most popular family-friendly beach clubs in Bali, AZUL is also a highly popular destination with families during special occasions and holidays including Easter, Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s, where they host special events with plenty of fun and exciting offers and activities for the entire family.

+62 361 765 759 | info@azulbali.com | @azulbeachclub