Food connoisseurs on the island will be excited to hear that Indonesian Culinary Maestro, Chef William Wongso, will be taking over the kitchen at Padma Resort Ubud for the first time ever to serve up epicurean fine dining creations.

Held on Friday, 18 November 2022, the highly anticipated collaboration is initiated by Padma Resort Ubud and TEKA, a leading kitchen appliance specialist from Germany established in 1924. Taking place at Padma Resort Ubud’s scenic The Puhu Restaurant, the exclusive dining event will not only spoil guests’ appetite but will grant them stunning views of the surrounding ambience.

Born in Malang, East Java in 1947, Chef William Wongso‘s extensive experience and vast knowledge of the culinary industry resulted in his appointment as the culinary advisor for the Presidential Secretariat Office, Garuda Indonesia. He has also collaborated with the legendary Chef Gordon Ramsay and National Geography for his show, Uncharted, in 2021. His journey in the industry includes writing a book entitled ‘Flavors of Indonesia’, which managed to achieve The Gourmand 2017 award for “Best Cook Book of the Year”. The celebrated Chef is the brand ambassador of TEKA.

This exceptional dining event draws inspiration from Padma Resort Ubud’s key principles, which are to preserve the richness of Indonesian cuisine and elevate the local specialties to new heights. This value also aligns with The Puhu Restaurant’s overall concept which boasts a wide range of delectable offerings, including Indonesian, Asian and European delicacies, prepared with home-grown ingredients from the Agroforestry Garden and served at the venue’s panoramic 180° view from the top floor.

During this one-night-only event, the Head Chef of Padma Resort Ubud, Chef Theodora, will work closely with Chef William to create an authentic dining experience. The chefs will present diners with a 4-course Indonesian set menu, serving up the likes of Sate Lilit Sambal Matah, Sup Kenikir Kerang Kampak, Nasi Minyak Batanghari, Ayam Betutu and so much more. This tantalising menu adapts some of Chef William Wongso’s iconic recipes that will surely please the palate of the most discerning diners.

To complement the dining experience, guests can also indulge in a special wine pairing with wine from Bodega Norton, one of Argentina’s leading and prominent wineries. Guests will also be entertained with a piano performance to set the mood for the evening.

The 4-course dinner will be available from 6.30pm – 9.30pm, priced at IDR 495,000+ per person, IDR 745,000+ per person with 2 glasses of Bodega Norton wine selections, and IDR 995,000+ per person with a bottle of wine.

For more information and reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email dining.ubud@padmahotels.com

The Puhu Restaurant at Padma Resort UBud

Banjar Carik, Desa Puhu Payangan, Ubud

+62 812 3858 5924

dining.ubud@padmahotels.com

padmaresortubud.com