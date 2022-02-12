One tip for you: no one can turn down a nice meal. Whether your couple’s personality is celebrating at a romantic restaurant or enjoying views of Bali’s beach or buzzy spots. Here are 7 restaurants in Bali where you can celebrate Valentine’s day based on Chope’s ultimate guide.

If you’re looking to spend Valentine’s overlooking Seminyak beach, then you’ve come to the right place. Toast to an evening of love with a 5-course dinner that starts with Flores Oyster 2 ways. Next, the mains include Grilled Purple Octopus, Teriyaki Dry Aged Duck, Double Baked Sweet Soy Wagyu Short Rib, Slow Confit Tasmanian Salmon. Nibble on a dessert of Strawberry Praline Mousse to end your meal. Spend the last few hours of your date with a leisurely stroll along the shoreline afterward to enjoy cool breezes and twinkling lights.

When: 14 February 2022

Time: 5.30pm onwards

Price: Rp 1,380,000++/couple including 5 course set dinner and welcome cocktails. Additional charge of Rp 1,100,000++ for an exclusive romantic dinner setup.

Starfish Bloo (W Bali-Seminyak)

Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak, Bali

Spend Valentine’s day by the beautiful coast of Nusa Dua beach with your lover. Dine out with a safer option in an open-air space and enjoy the spread of scrumptious dishes while taking in the view of the sparkling water in front o

f you at Melia bali. Enjoy Spanish fare at Sateria Restaurant and for a complete experience, the team behind the bar will also create your favorite drinks, from cocktails to mocktails, as the perfect refreshment.

Enjoy 20% OFF Spanish Love Set Menu when you book through the Chope app! Please use the promo code CELOVE20 when making your reservation to enjoy this exclusive.

When: 1-28 February 2022

Price: Rp 850,000 nett/couple

Sateria Beachside Restauran (Melia Bali)

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Nusa Dua, Bali

Enjoy the new way to celebrate special moments with your love. Sip of love package offers you a private tour and romantic picnic set-up surrounded by tropical gardens. During the tour you and your partner will enjoy 4 types of wine paired with a chocolate platter created by a local chocolate artisan.

When: 1-28 February 2022

Price: Rp 400,000 net/pax

(Duration 2,5 hours approximately)

House of Sababay

Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra No. 45x, Medahan, Gianyar, Bali

Reminiscing about your last trip to Spain? Look no further than Pescado Bali! A fish eatery and Spanish bar wrapped into one, Pescado is upping the gourmet game in this budding neighborhood, with small tapas plates of the finest fish and Mediterranean flavors, served up in an industrial-chic setting. Indulge seafood eatery, paella made from fresh products selected with love by our Spanish Chef.

When: 14 February 2022

Time: from 6pm

Price: at Rp 400,000++/pax

Pescado Bali Canggu

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.112, Canggu

Pescado Bali Sanur

Jl. Duyung No.3, Sanur, Bali

Roosterfish Beach Club’s big icy drinks and buckets of beers make the perfect Valentine’s date spot for those who are looking for a new spot to chill out under the sun! On the menu, you can expect dishes from a variety of international cuisines, including wood-fired pizza, seafood BBQ, fresh salads, hearty burgers and Balinese favorites.

When: 14 February 2022

Time: 6pm-9pm

Price: starts from Rp 700,000 nett/couple

Roosterfish Beach Club

Jl. Pantai Pandawa, Uluwatu, Bali

Celebrate this season of love facing The Legian Seminyak, Bali’s spectacular ocean views and indulge in a unique five-course menu by Chef Adhika Maxi. Arguably the finest ocean-front dining destination in Bali, The Restaurant showcases a contemporary cuisine with a twist of Asian flavors and a strong focus on local, organic and sustainable ingredients that highlight the best of Bali.

When: 14 February 2022

Time: 5.30pm-9pm

Price: Rp 2,000,000++/couple, Rp 4,000,000++/couple with wine pairing

The Restaurant (The Legian Seminyak, Bali)

Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak, Bali