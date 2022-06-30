The intriguing, immersive and emotive work of artist Rowan E Cassidy is now on display in a recently opened exhibition at Titik Dua Gallery, Ubud. Titled ‘Darkness Visible’, the exhibition will run from 25 June to 16 July 2022.

“Darkness Visible is an extraordinary series of aesthetic recreations of the actual, historical black-magic curses and spells of rebellion and revolution which hastened the fall of the West. It is a carefully curated artistic journey to the dark heart of the magic that flourished in the borderlands when the Western Empire first fell.

Inspiration for this exhibition emerges from Rowan E Cassidy’s insight that ancient Roman curses and spells – with their timeless pleas for vengeance, victory in love and fortune – are mirrored in the needs and desires of contemporary society.



Cassidy brings to his praxis the lessons of classical mastery, draftsmanship, and calligraphy. His fascination with monomythic storytelling informs his work with psychological, philosophical and spiritual symbolism. The artist approaches each work with a visceral physicality, evident in his brutalist abstraction. He combines this with the elegance of copperplate script and classical Roman Monumentalis Capitalis.” A description of the works exhibited, written by Jack Grayle, author of Hekataeon (more below).

Cassidy’s background includes a degree in fine art from Australia’s prestigious National Art School, studies in Communication Design at James Cook University, design for numerous acclaimed feature films, along with several previous exhibitions

The ‘Darkness Visible’ exhibition, supported by Spacecraft Gallery and Spicy Island Studio, is open to view for the public at the ground floor Titik Dua Gallery, Ubud.



Venue:

Titik Dua Ubud

Jl. Cok Rai Pudak No.48, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud

titikdua.id

A Word on the Exhibition of Rowan E Cassidy’s works: Darkness Visible

Written by Jack Grayle, Author of ‘Hekataeon’

We recognise the visual artist as a craftsman who gives depth, breath, length, width, and character to what is otherwise dimensionless, invisible. Like a little god, the artist creates what was not there before. His works are a way in for the rest of us; they impose structure upon the inchoate so that we may see the invisible, touch the intangible, and know the unknowable. As such, the artist’s talent is rare, their skill holy, their function sacred.

And I can think of no artist who is as adept at this sacred function than Rowan E. Cassidy.

Works by Rowan E Cassidy, Source: rowanecassidy.com/works

In my opinion Rowan is the foremost metaphysical artist of his generation. His classical training gives his figures the sensual density of William Blake’s bodies so that they seem to live and breathe upon the canvas. His gift for perspective can expand or collapse the subject of his work; so much so, the viewer is almost startled by the truthfulness of the portrayal.

And yet this talent for verisimilitude is rivalled by his amazing gift for calligraphy. Here Rowan excels in what is virtually a lost art. The clarity of his eye, the integrity of his line, is worth the price of admission alone.

But Rowan’s technical talent for wordsmithing is overshadowed by the conceptual power of his compositions, in which the words do not simply describe the action of the piece; they assume the active role. They – literally – make the magic happen.

To be clear: Rowan’s works are not about magic; they are magic.

In the West, the term “magic” means slight-of-hand tricks. But in the East, magic is still real. It can be defined as the ability to compel change through the agency of spirit allies. And this paradigm captures the heart of Rowan’s art.

In his showing, Rowan has illustrated a dozen magical texts dating from the third century CE. These are a collection of actual magical spells which were excavated in the nineteenth century from an African sorcerer’s tomb in ancient Thebes, in Roman Egypt. Scholars refer to them collectively as the Greco-Egyptian Magical Papyri, or PGM.

Work by Rowan E Cassidy, Source: rowanecassidy.com/works

The PGM spells were originally written in Coptic with reed pens on long scrolls of papyrus. They were neither literature nor liturgy: they were a form of street-sorcery performed by Egyptian priests in their off hours for private hire. But because it was illegal to perform sorcery in the Roman Empire, they are clearly illegal workings, meant to be performed by outlaws for outlaws. The laws at the time dictated that the clients of sorcerers, if caught, should be crucified. The sorcerers themselves should be burned at the stake. The PGM spells, then, are outlaw magic which was only procured and performed at great personal risk. That we have them at all is astonishing. But what Rowan has done with them is more astonishing still.

Rowan has taken a carefully-curated array of PGM spells and breathed new life into them with his pen and brush. Each painting contains the text of a different spell rendered in fascinating calligraphy that swirls and twines like the plumes of ascending incense smoke. And each contains a sigilistic portrayal of the spirit that is being invoked.

Here, Rowan’s art achieves its transcendent apex. A spirit, after all, has no body; it is by definition formless. And yet by the craft of his pen and brush, we witness with awestruck wonder the apparition of IAO, PHTHA, TYPHON-SET, and the dread Son-of-Darkness-Soul-of-Darkness, BAXYXSYXYX. It is to Rowan’s credit that he does not simply draw literal human bodies for these spirits to occupy. Instead, he uses an intuitive method of artistic magic to create a sigil – a charged, personalised signifier – which both represents and literally embodies the essence of the daimon summoned by the spell.

Works by Rowan E Cassidy, Source: rowanecassidy.com/works

Set against a dreamlike, monochromatic landscape, these sigils seem to float free of the canvas. Chimaera-like, they are both linear and intuitive; formal and chaotic; recognisable and mysterious. They are boldly immanent, and yet at the edges they bleed, melt, or dissolve like mist in the wind. Indeed, the starkness and strangeness of their design impresses itself upon the imagination of the viewer, and they remain visible in the mind’s eye long after viewing, like the afterimage of the sun.

In a word, they haunt.

That these ancient spells still have power to move the viewer to fear and wonder is not remarkable. What is remarkable is that they have been brought to life so viscerally on a canvas. After all, they were not meant to be seen; they were meant to be sung aloud. What Rowan has done with enormous skill is to visually depict not only the singing of a spell but also the effect of the singing upon the listener. His paintings triangulate sorcerer, client, and daimon so as to capture in a moment the very epiphany of the god.

To be clear: this art is not safe. These spells were worthy of crucifixion, of conflagration, when they were written – not because they were frauds, but because they worked, and worked well. The spirits they call forth are living powers who preside over their own shadow-world, until summoned into ours. Thanks to Rowan, they have done just that, and so live again in our eyes, hearts, and minds, with haunting effect.

It is truly a great accomplishment. Rowan – like all the great artists before him – has found a way to give form to the formless, and to the blood-dark spirits of ancient Thebes, a local habitation and a name.

Find out more about Rowan E Cassidy:

