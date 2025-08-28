Take your kids on an excursion where they can immerse themselves in an educational experience and learn about the behaviour of rare and exotic animals at Bali Zoo, the island’s first zoological park. Since its establishment in 2002, Bali Zoo has become a favourite destination in Bali for families with kids, both domestic and foreign.

Set across over 12 hectares of lush tropical grounds, Bali Zoo is home to more than 600 exotic animals of over 65 different species, including birds, elephants, hyenas, crocodiles, chickens, Komodo dragons, turtles, porcupines, lemurs, bears, meerkats, tigers, lions, zebras, and so much more. The park features various areas, including the zoo area, an aviary, a savannah area, Kampung Sumatra, an elephant track, Gibbon Island, and more.

Visitors can participate in insightful programmes such as animal shows and activities, including animal encounters, feeding and presentations. Additionally, the park also features a range of fun and unique experiences during signature programmes, including Breakfast with Orangutans and their latest programme, Behind Closed Doors .

Behind Closed Doors offers an immersive experience that provides a fresh perspective on Bali Zoo’s animal habitats. Available daily from 3 PM to 6 PM, the experience is perfect for those seeking a deeper connection with the animal residents and nature, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in unique encounters, behind-the-scenes access, and guided tours as the zoo transitions to a tranquil evening ambience.

The programme’s highlights include animal encounters where visitors can get an up-close interaction for a memorable wildlife experience with some of Bali Zoo’s iconic animals such as the orangutan and elephant, get exclusive access to discover the behind-the-scenes and see how the animals unwind in their natural habitats as the day comes to a close, and go on a guided tour to explore the park’s lush expanse with fascinating insights into animal behaviours, nocturnal habitats, and the zoo’s conservations efforts.

Bali Zoo is open daily from 9 AM to 5 PM.

For more information, please contact +62 878 8020 0200 or visit bali-zoo.com

Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu, Kec. Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar

+62 361 294 357 | +62 878 8020 0200

@balizoo

bali-zoo.com