Embrace a Bright Festive Season at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

At the close of the year, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort invites travelers to embrace a season where every moment glows a little brighter, from sunset champagne to glittering celebrations.

Overlooking the island’s most iconic sunset, the resort transforms into a coastal sanctuary with golden experiences that capture the Bali holiday warmth. The festive season becomes a symphony of style, flavor, and seaside sparkle until 10 January 2026.

For Christmas Eve, Daily Social has a grand seasonal and festive buffet, priced at IDR 875,000++ per adult, as Bene Italian Kitchen offers an intimate Italian dinner buffet at IDR 475,000++ per adult, and &More will hold the Sundowner Rooftop Festive event on 5 PM – 7 PM and 9 PM – 11 PM, offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free on selected beverages. On Christmas Day, Daily Social returns with holiday spreads for IDR 1,100,000++ per adult from noon until 3.30 PM, and seasonal buffet dinner from 6 to 10 PM for IDR 875,000++ per adult. Meanwhile, Bene presents a four-course Italian Christmas Dinner at IDR 925,000++ per adult.

The New Year’s Eve Golden Soirée Celebration Kuta, on the other hand, spans a Buffet Dinner Party at Daily Social from 6 to 9 PM for IDR 1,250,000++ per adult, an Italian Dinner Party at Bene at IDR 1,200,000++ per adult, and a Countdown Party across &More, Sundowner Rooftop and Bene from 10 PM until 1 AM the next day; for IDR 100,000 with VIP table options available. The former two include sparkling wine for the midnight toast.

Moreover, there are other festive dining offers throughout December. &More hosts the Festive Afternoon Tea Special from 2 to 5 PM daily, with sweet and savory treats at IDR 250,000++ per person against Kuta’s sunset. On 15 December to 10 January (excluding 24- 25 and 31 December), Bene Italian Kitchen serves a three-course Italian set menu from 6 to 10 PM at IDR 525,000++ per adult. In addition, Daily Social’s Balinese BBQ Special Buffet Dinner on 26 December features live Kecak Dance performances and authentic Babi Guling from 6 to 10 PM and priced at IDR 575,000++ per adult.

Wellness and indulgence continue with the “Glow & Relax” spa package available from 15 November 2025 to 2 January 2026, including gourmet festive hampers with Cranberry Coconut Mousse Cake, Salted Caramel Hazelnut Cake, and classic Panettone. On the other hand, the “Stay in Paradise” package includes a daily breakfast and New Year’s Eve dinner starting from IDR 7,500,000++ per room per night.

Furthermore, through the Side-by-Side program, children aged 4 to 11 can enjoy complimentary festive activities from Christmas crafts and Balinese dance to New Year’s Eve workshops and traditional Canang making. Each one is designed to spark memorable creativity and joy in the youth.

“At Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, we believe the holidays are about bringing people together,” said Sitha Saraswati, Hotel Manager. “Our festive program reflects our commitment to creating spaces where guests, families and our local community can connect, celebrate and create lasting memories in the heart of Kuta.”

For reservations and more information, browse the festive catalogue , contact +62 361 846 5555, WhatsApp +62 811 3800 118, or email [email protected] .

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta, Bali 80361

F: +62 361 846 5577

Sheratonbalikuta.com

@sheratonkuta