Embrace the Festive Season with Dining Experiences at Amici by Enrico Bartolini

This December, Amici by Enrico Bartolini warmly welcomes guests to embrace the joy of the festive season through two beautifully refined dining experiences for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a festive four-course set menu inspired by authentic Italian holiday flavours. The evening begins at 6.30 PM, and guests can enjoy the feast starting with Ravioli Ricotta, Tartufo e Porcini, a hand-made Ravioli Pasta, and Brasato di Guancia al Barolo – a slow-cooked Wagyu Tokusen MB6 Beef Cheek; ending at Mousse al Cioccolato e Torrone, a decadent Dark Chocolate Mousse.

The set menu is available at IDR 780,000++ per person, with an optional wine pairing at IDR 580,000++. Reservations require a 50% deposit, with orders closing on 22 December.

To close the year, on 31 December 2025, Amici by Enrico Bartolini will transform with gentle lighting and a starry-sky-inspired atmosphere. Adding to the ambiance, the New Year’s celebration will be accompanied by a special DJ set featuring groovy tunes.

The New Year’s Eve dining experience features a six-course menu, beginning with Asparagi Topinambur e Parmigiano, followed by Risotto Barbabietola and Gorgonzola e Noci. A Homemade Lemon Sorbet with Prosecco and Sgroppino cleanses the palate before choosing Ravioli di Stracciatella, Aragosta e Caviale or Ravioli di Zucca. The main course features three luxurious options: Rombo Tartufo e Spinaci to Filetto Castagne e Taleggio or Spugnola. To conclude, guests can savour the special Panettone Amici.

The New Year’s Eve dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000++, with an optional wine pairing at IDR 700,000++. Reservations require a 50% deposit, with orders closing on 29 December.

From cherished Italian traditions to year-end celebrations under soft lights, Amici by Enrico Bartolini presents the ideal setting to share evenings with loved ones. This festive season, celebrate togetherness and the joy of festivities in glistening spirits for the season.

For bookings and more information, contact or WhatsApp +62 899 6999 000 , and visit amici-bali.com or follow @amicibali on social media.

Amici by Enrico Bartolini

Jl. Petitenget No.19x, Kerobokan Kelod,

Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung