The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali presents a refined dining experience shaped by place and tradition, within the tropical gardens along Seminyak’s coastline. Across its collection of venues, each space offers a distinct atmosphere, yet all are grounded in the resort’s signature hospitality.

At Kura Kura Restaurant, an open-air thatched pavilion overlooks lotus ponds, creating an intimate Balinese setting. Here, Indonesian, Western, and Asian cuisines are served with a sense of ease, where each dish is complemented by the understated elegance of The Oberoi’s service. The space invites slow dining, where the surroundings are as much a part of the experience as the menu itself.

Closer to the shoreline, Frangipani Café captures the lightness of coastal living. With Indian Ocean panoramas, the cafe is designed for breezy breakfasts and leisurely lunches. Colourful parasols dot the garden, while frangipani trees, pandanus, and coconut palms frame the path toward the beach, lending a tropical rhythm to each meal.

As evening falls, the resort’s Amphitheatre brings Bali’s cultural heritage into focus. Traditional gamelan music and classical dance performances unfold on an open-air stage, accompanied by candlelit dinners under the stars. Against the sound of crashing waves in the distance, the experience blends cuisine and culture together for an immersive and theatrical environment.

For something more casual, Kayu Bar offers a place to pause throughout the day. Whether to escape the midday heat or settle in for sunset, guests can enjoy cocktails crafted with island-grown fruits alongside a selection of light meals. As the sky shifts from day to dusk, the bar naturally becomes a scenic and social gathering point.

Together, these spaces at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali reflect a timeless approach to dining, where the setting, flavours, and atmosphere move in harmony with Bali itself.

Kura Kura Restaurant is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak

+62 361 730 361

oberoihotels.com

@theoberoibeachresortbali