Feast on the Archipelago with John Hardy Seminyak’s 2025 Long Table Holiday Menu

John Hardy Seminyak presents the Long Table: a gastronomic experience through Indonesia’s islands for the festive season. This year’s new holiday menu celebrates the archipelago’s culinary heritage from 1 December 2025 to 17 January 2026.

Within the two-storey gallery and jewellery emporium of John Hardy Seminyak, the Long Table overlooks a tranquil temple and terraced gardens, setting the stage for the table itself which stretches across the open pavilion. A truly memorable dining experience, it invites shared connection, conversation, and discovery in a celebration of community.

The 2025 Long Table Holiday Menu draws inspiration from six distinct islands. This year’s menu includes Bebek Hitam from Java, Udang Sambal Asap from Sulawesi, Serundeng Udang Papai from Kalimantan, Rumpu Rampe from Nusa Tenggara, Roroban from Bali, and Nasi Minyak Tumpeng from Sumatra. Dessert finishes with Es Campur followed by tea or coffee, while a new wine list of local and international labels complements the culinary journey.

“The energy around the Long Table is something special,” says Executive Chef Tomy Suputra. “Each dish comes from a different island, yet together they represent the spirit of Indonesia, diverse, welcoming, and full of flavor.”

Polly Purser, Sr. Director of Heritage for John Hardy, explains, “The Long Table tradition was born from a simple idea – to share a meal with family, friends, and the community around one table. It continues to be a way for us to honor Indonesia’s diverse food culture, using traditional recipes, local produce, and authentic cooking techniques that bring people together.”

Renowned for its Indonesian-inspired lunches, John Hardy Seminyak’s Long Table set menu is priced at IDR 800,000++/pax, while adding creative drink pairing bumps it up to IDR 1,350,000++/pax. Reservation in advance is required, with a minimum of 2 pax and available for lunch, dinner and private events.

For bookings and more information, contact +62 361 9344 244, WhatsApp +62-811-3811-8004, or email [email protected] .

John Hardy Boutique, Restaurant & Bar at Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod

Kuta Utara, Badung Bali 80361

[email protected]

johnhardy.com