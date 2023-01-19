Usher in an auspicious Lunar New Year with a festive celebration getaway to Pullman Lombok Mandalika Beach Resort. As Accor’s first premium brand in Lombok, curating a list of experiences and packages designed to make your break from the bustling lives of the city memorable is something the hotel takes very seriously. After all, your journey in this 5-star resort should be nothing short of perfection.

First, a Lion dance or barongsai show will welcome you at Pullman Lombok Mandalika’s Arrival Hall at 1.00 PM, it will continue to entertain the guests as they head for Aer Restaurant, where a bountiful buffet is ready to greet them. This iconic feast will take place on Sunday, 22nd January 2023 from 12.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

There you will enjoy the next-level blissful dining experience featuring mouthwatering selections of menu from Yee Sang salad, to the popular Crab & Corn with Asparagus soup – the perfect fusion between Asian and Western cuisine, and accompanied with Hot & Sour vast selection of Dim Sums. The stars of the dishes are in abundance; they range from Wok Fried Black Pepper Beef, Stir-Fried Mongolian Prawns, Chicken Kung Pao and the famous Singaporean Chili Blue Crab. And no one can miss the Mandarin-style roasts like the Chinese Roaster Chicken, Peking Duck and Beef Brisket. Assorted Chinese New Year Cookies, Nian Gao, Kweku, chocolate fountain, egg tarts, and Pullman’s signature gelato collections are the sweet roll-outs to close your delectable dining.

Designed meticulously to fit your standards, you can experience this remarkable journey with Pullman Lombok Mandalika at the price of IDR 480,000 nett per guest, and if you want to bring your children along, those between 5-11 years old will have the benefit of 50% off. Free flow alcohol beverage package is also available for IDR 690,000 nett per guest. ALL – Accor Live Limitless members can enjoy 5% off and Accor Plus members to get an additional 10% off from the original price.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 813 5353 5510 or visit pullman-lombok-mandalika.com

Pullman Lombok Mandalika Beach Resort

ITDC Mandalika Tourism Complex Lot BS-2, 83573 Kuta, Central Lombok

+62 370 7525100 | +62 813 5353 5510 (WA)

ha1k2@accor.com

pullman-lombok-mandalika.com