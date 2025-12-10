Indulge in the Holidays Worry-Free at Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Hard Rock Hotel Bali marks the end of the year with spectacular celebrations all within the comfort of the hotel. Leave the holiday stress behind and indulge in a worry-free festive escape.

The hotel will host an enchanting Christmas Eve and Day Dinner at Starz Diner filled with delectable dishes, beverages, a Christmas choir, and a Santa appearance for an unbeatable price of just IDR 725,000++ per adult and IDR 350,000++ per child, plus a complimentary soft drink or juice. An exclusive free-flow alcohol package priced at IDR 550,000++ gives adult guests the opportunity to enhance the festive experience.

For this year’s New Year’s Eve Party, in-house guests are invited to embrace their inner superhero or supervillain with creative character costumes on The Eve of Justice. The festivities include an exquisite dinner, an exhilarating pool party, electrifying DJ dance tunes, and a live band to set the perfect stage. Dazzling neon lights will illuminate everyone’s moves, ensuring plenty of dancing into the new year.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali invites all guests to come and join in on the festivities, where unforgettable memories can be made and stress can be blown off with great food and incredible live entertainment that sets the tone for Christmas and the New Year.

For more information, call +62 361 761 869 or email [email protected] .

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Banjar Pande Mas

Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung

@hardrockbali