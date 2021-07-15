If you’re looking to experience the perfect beach day, where the sun meets the sea and the cool ocean breeze brushes against your cheeks, then the iconic Karma Beach Bali is the place to be. Now, there’s even more reasons to splurge at the world-renowned venue as they’ve just launched a smorgasbord of innovative new dishes and drinks to enjoy.

Karma Beach Bali has always been one of the most popular beach destinations in the Uluwatu area and a staple of the luxurious Karma Kandara resort. Known for its picturesque views, pearly white sand and crystal-clear waters, this beachfront destination provides impeccable service and excellent food and beverages.

The new culinary offerings at the famous beach club take inspiration from the Mediterranean, featuring dishes with bold flavours but light enough to be enjoyed on a sunny beach day.

These dishes include entrees such as Crispy Ubud Dirty Duck Salad; lychee, kemangi, red chillies, toasted coconut and palm sugar dressing, and Tuna Tartare; compressed watermelon, torched ginger flower, red chilli paste, and tapioca coral crackers. Mains include Salt-baked Whole Fish; red snapper with sautéed spinach, roasted saffron potatoes, chimichurri and lemon.













Moreover, the new menu also includes Indonesian flavours with dishes such as the Lobster Mie Goreng; half bamboo lobster, mud crab, prawn, calamari, acar, prawn crackers, and the Balinese Octopus and Seafood Curry; turmeric spiced coconut milk, mahi-mahi, potatoes and kaffir lime.

The colourful dishes wouldn’t be complete without a slew of refreshing beverages to pair with, which is why the team at Karma Beach Bali has meticulously crafted a vibrant new drinks menu. A cocktail of the day will be the root of the drink menu, alongside longstanding Karma specialities, Bedugul Colada; spiced rum, pineapple-infused rum, homemade pandan lemongrass syrup and pineapple juice, and Kintamani Mojito; white rum, mint, tangerine juice, Kintamani orange and ginger ale.

Not only that, but they’ve also expanded the wine list with more wine and beer selections from around the world. Guests can now also upgrade a classic cocktail order with a premium spirit option.













For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 848 2205 or email reservations@karmabeach.com

Karma Beach Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2205

reservations@karmabeach.com

karmagroup.com/karmabeach