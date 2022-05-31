Collecting and curating art is an art in itself. In Bali alone, a foray into the art world can be daunting for buyers — where does one begin? Hoping to bridge this gap, ReservoArt Concept Store has curated works from both national and international artists, beautifully displayed in their chic Seminyak showroom, to help art lovers confidently find a piece that’s right for them.

The eclectic colours and shapes found within the art gallery are seen from the street front as big bay windows reveal the vibrant collection found at ReservoArt Concept Store. As its name suggests, there’s more than just art on the walls here. The space is home to works of art, exotic and ethnic homeware, as well as boutique clothing and accessories. The wonderland of treasures have been curated by Félicie, who island-hopped from her Tahitian home of 22 years to Bali where she fell in love with the arts, the nature and the people.

As a professional interior designer she has used her ‘eye’ to make the ReservoArt Concept Store a whimsical place to browse through, with artworks hanging on every wall and irresistible nicknacks and decor throughout.

Most importantly, that very same artistic discernment has been channeled to find very special works of art. ReservoArt Concept Store features paintings from more than 40 artists, both national and international, with a particular focus on Asiatic themed paintings originating from Bali, Jogjakarta, Vietnam, China and Thailand. The selected artists are revered in their own right, many have had been featured in solo or group exhibitions, giving gravitas to their name and thus their work. Importantly, all of the paintings are original and come with certification.

The majority of the paintings are contemporary and abstract, perfect for modern spaces. As an interior designer, Félicie understands that there is a practicality to art, that many people search for a painting for a specific place in their home, office or business. As such, you’ll find an array of styles each evoking its own emotion: do you want something that portrays depth and longing? Perhaps pure joy and happiness. A statement piece, something cutting edge, something sensual, or something homey to ground a room.

You’ll find works from Balinese artist Ketut Ada, who draws on the values of his Balinese community to create gentle, peaceful pieces; to self-taught French artist Dimitri Zoellin whose expressive abstract works are raw and primal whilst simultaneously other-worldly.

Formula of Happiness, 100 x 136 cm

DIMITRI ZOELLIN – French 100 x 100 cm

KETUT ADA – Balinese 100 x 120cm

KIEM LANG – Indonesia 100 x 100cm

WANG – China

The ReservoArt Concept Store in Seminyak, found near the popular Motel Mexicola bar and restaurant, is a enticing destination for any art and design enthusiasts; with plenty to browse through and see. There’s no comparison to seeing art when it is on the walls.

That being said, ReservoArt’s website and online store allows you to browse through the huge body of works they have available. These have been categorised online to help you find that perfect match, whether you’re after ‘Small Art for Cozy Spaces’, or ‘Big Statement Pieces’, ‘Kids Vibes’, or on the search for ‘Balinese Contemporary Art’ specifically. Chosen pieces bought online are then professionally delivered to you.

ReservoArt ConceptStore

Jalan Kayu Jati No.12, Kerobokan Kelod

IG: @reservoartconcept

FB: /reservoartconceptstore

reservoartconceptstore.com