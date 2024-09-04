Spend a leisurely Sunday with decadent dining at Apéritif Restaurant in Ubud as they introduce a new brunch experience: the Pinstripe Brunch Club. Set to enrich your weekend with culinary excellence, this latest offering sees Apéritif Restaurant and Pinstripe Bar interweave to create a medley of rich culinary flavours and charming 1930s cocktails.

Held every Sunday from 11am to 2pm, guests are invited to settle in Apéritif’s ritzy colonial-inspired establishment and indulge in the exceptional creations by Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken., showcasing the finest of French savoir-faire with traditional dishes reimagined.

The epicurean journey begins with a chorus of snacks, indulging your palates with delectable assortments such as Wagyu Beef Tartare, Bone Marrow, Fish Crudo, and Chicken Liver Pate. Moving on to the starters, savour the likes of Oysters, Salmon Gravlax, and Lobster Thermidor, while you’ll also find classic comfort food with perfectly poached egg with toast.

Revel in French-inspired soups and delicious pasta, while the main course anthology is as outstanding as the setting, offering masterpieces such as Venison Wellington, Pure Black Sirloin, Grilled Red Snapper, and Suckling Pig.

The gastronomic experience wouldn’t be complete without a sweet finale, where the assortment of palate-cleansing desserts such as Crêpe Suzette, Lemon Tarte, and Souffle Grand Marnier, deliver a fittingly dramatic climax. Beyond the food, the brunch offers optional free-flow cocktails, mocktails and a selection of house wines from Pinstripe Bar, complementing the grandeur of Apéritif’s Art Deco interiors and décor.

Pinstripe Brunch Club is priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person and an additional IDR 700,000 for the free-flow drinks package. To check out the full menu, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 532 666 678 or email res@aperitif.com

Apéritif Restaurant

Br. Nagi, Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu, Ubud

+62 813 532 666 678

res@aperitif.com

aperitif.com