Notoriously known as the party hub of Bali, many of Canggu’s go-to nightlife destinations focus on quantity over quality. However, several venues have reshaped Canggu’s drinking culture, offering conceptualised cocktail dens that are specifically designed for the cocktail connoisseurs.

These venues revolve around one core idea – the craft of the cocktail, where each element plays a part in the whole experience. From the ingredients, the ambience, the music, the mixologists, and service – think infusions made in-house, seasonal and locally sourced botanicals, and bartenders who approach cocktail-making as both science and storytelling. Here is our recommendation of the best cocktail bars in Canggu that offer a sensory journey through taste, aroma, and creativity.

Segno

Located in Batu Bolong, Canggu, Segno is a speakeasy cocktail bar found behind a sliding fire escape door. The brainchild of Yutaka Nakashima, the person behind the highly successful Koda in Jakarta, brings his style and precision to Segno. This intimate, sophisticated bar offers delicious and perfectly balanced concoctions to be savoured in a refined yet unpretentious ambience.

Here, serious cocktail connoisseurs are always welcomed to ask the mixology team to craft bespoke cocktails to their liking, delivering something truly unique as a one-off and tailored specifically for them. Under the leadership of Co-Founder & CEO, Yutaka Nakashima, and Bar Director, Sebastian Von Arx, Segno’s mission is to create an alternative bar experience that is elegant and inviting, where regular customers and visitors can begin their evening savouring expertly crafted cocktails or end a long night to wind down and relax.

With cosy seating, ambient music, moody lighting, and warm service, the venue aims to provide a sophisticated yet laid-back space where one can indulge in exquisite cocktails. Segno offers several seating options, from the bar seating to cosy lounges, an outdoor seating area and two private rooms.

Segno’s menu showcases over 30 signature cocktails alongside timeless classics, each a true testament to the effortless fusion of meticulous Japanese craftsmanship and Bali’s natural bounty. Segno celebrates the island’s vibrant terroir, sourcing fresh, local ingredients to infuse their drinks with authentic Balinese flavours. These aspects cements Segno’s reputation as one of the best cocktail bars in Canggu, a must-visit for those who enjoy the art of mixology.

Several of their signature cocktails include Cloudy Sour – earl grey tea-infused Ketel One Vodka, Amaretto, Grand Marnier, Lemon, and Egg White; Jamu Mule – jamu-infused Ketel One Vodka, Lime, and Ginger Beer; Koda – Golden Raisins-infused JW Black Label, Port Wine, Coffee liqueur, Maple, and Balsamic.

Segno is open daily from 7 PM to 2 AM.

+62 821 1999 5288 | [email protected] | @segno.bali

Cloak & Dagger

A speakeasy bar in Batu Bolong, Canggu, Cloak & Dagger is brought to you by the group behind 40 Thieves and Mad Ronin. Expanding its extra-clandestine bar-within-a-bar concept, Cloak & Dagger presents a venue that brings the focus back to the cocktails. This crime-scene-inspired bar is true to its name, designed to feel like a 1920s investigation bureau, a detective’s den turned into a drinking den.

Boasting dim lighting, raw textures, and a touch of the unexpected, the space elicits the precision and mood of a place where stories are assembled, clue by clue. Rooted in contrast, the bar’s identity is subtle yet bold, refined yet unpredictable. Each cocktail is thoughtfully designed around real crimes, unsolved mysteries, or infamous cases, with ingredients that translate the narrative into flavour. Be it the sharp edge of a house-fermented shrub or the deep complexity of a foraged infusion, the drink tells its own version of the truth.

Aldi Cheng – group Bar Manager and Partner at Cloak & Dagger – has created a cocktail menu that doubles down on the theme, featuring 10 cocktails centred on the ‘Top 10 Murder Mysteries’, from the ‘Chessboard Killer’ to the ‘Cecil Hotel’ mystery. The dossier-style menu displays details of each mystery alongside the drink’s profile, a creative presentation that ties nicely with the bar’s environs. The unique concept itself along with its innovative cocktails make Cloak & Dagger one of the best cocktail bars in Canggu.

Cloak & Dagger harkens back to the early days of 40 Thieves, for those who remember, where conversations over (excellent) cocktails are what people come for. Located above Mad Ronin, Batu Bolong, reservations and inquiries can be made through Direct Message on their Instagram.

Cloak & Dagger is open daily from 7 PM to 2 AM.

@cloackanddagger.bali

Ina Ré

As one of Canggu’s newest hotspots, Ina Ré is renowned for its restaurant that combines South American street food culture and indulgences from the Mediterranean to create a delectable and unforgettable dining experience. However, Ina Ré’s bar shouldn’t be looked over as its cocktails are more than just a drink, they are a celebration of bold flavours and vibrant cultures – putting Ina Ré in the radar as one of the best cocktail bars in Canggu.

Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean coastline and South American street scenes, the innovative cocktail menu is a curated journey through sunshine, spice, and soul. From bright, citrus-centric classics to signature creations infused with tropical fruits and local herbs, every cocktail is concocted to enhance your dining experience.

Sip on their Smokey Dancer, made with mescal, aperol, pineapple, and citrus, creating the perfect blend to teleport you to a beachside bar, or savour their WakUp! Cocktail, a silky espresso martini reimagined with rum and agave – the ideal way to start or end a leisurely meal.

Providing a space to gather, connect and linger, Ina Ré invites cocktail connoisseurs to revel in their offerings at golden hour on the terrace or share a round of margaritas with friends at the bar where the ambience is brimming with warmth, rhythm, and pulsating energy.

Ina Ré’s talented bartenders bring a playful touch to every pour, mixing high-quality spirits with house-made syrups, fresh-pressed juices, and seasonal ingredients. And for those seeking the unexpected, there’s always a seasonal pour or off-menu creations waiting to surprise you. Whether you’re coming in just for drinks or to pair your meal with a cocktail, the experience at Ina Ré is always designed to be unforgettable.

Ina Ré is open daily from 11 AM to 3 PM and 6 PM to 11.30 PM.

+62 811 3099 0800 | @inarebali | inarebali.com

The Mailroom

Concealed amidst bustling Berawa, The Mailroom is the epitome of a hidden speakeasy bar. If you’re one for theatrics, then this place is the one for you. Serving exquisite theatrical cocktails and a wide range of rare spirits, The Mailroom offers curated, unique concoctions with house-blend infusions that will tantalise your taste buds.

This speakeasy stands out in concept, where patrons are invited to enter through a transition room that embodies a time-travelling adventure that transports patrons back to the glitz and glamour of the 20th-century prohibition era.

With a vision to bring fresh and exciting bespoke experiences to guests, The Mailroom features a playful cocktail menu with both classic and innovative creations, alongside premium spirits, such as top-shelf malt whiskeys and a line of ready-to-serve bottled cocktails to take home.

The Mailroom’s current cocktail menu, dubbed “Enigma”, showcases a collection of 14 signature cocktails with playful presentation, inspired by the traits of a mysterious persona. The wizards behind the bar utilise advanced techniques to produce optimal flavours.

Several highlights from the ENIGMA cocktail list include silky, sweet, savoury, and complex flavours of Curious George, and the light, nutty and sweet notes of Technicolour Dreams. The launch of this new cocktail menu aims to extend the cocktail experience to provide an extra layer of interactivity for their guests.

The Mailroom is open daily from 7 PM until late.

+62 812 1100 8614 | [email protected] | @themailroombar

Ji Terrace by THE SEA

Set within an intricately restored 319-year-old temple is Ji Restaurant Bali, found within the cultural destination of Hotel Tugu Bali. The restaurant is a sensory journey across time, taste, and culture, offering the most stunning ocean views in Canggu.

From the moment you step into the captivating teak bar, you’ll be instantly transported into a realm where mystical Eastern elegance meets indulgence. The experience seamlessly extends to Ji Terrace by THE SEA, where guests are blessed with an undisturbed 180 °views of the Indian Ocean overlooking the iconic Canggu coastline. Unwind at this pictersque venue and sip on craft cocktails at one of the best cocktail bars in Canggu.

Featuring an open-sky setting and interiors adorned in rich, sunset-inspired hues, this rooftop oasis is the ideal place to be as the sky erupts into fiery crimson each evening. Marvel at the golden hour in all its glory from every corner, making it one of Bali’s most iconic sunset destinations.

While the setting itself makes it worth the visit, it’s the signature cocktails that propel Ji into a league of its own. Drawing upon the exotic bounty of the island, Ji’s mixologists utilise local roots, spices, herbs, flowers, and fruits – torched, infused, and blended with premium spirits to concoct drinks that are as dramatic as they are delicious. Highlights from the menu include black and jasmine teas from Java tea plantations, citrus fruits, and healing herbs, all carefully combined to deliver an outstanding tasting experience.

Other highlights include the smoking Coco Sexo, a volcano-inspired favourite that turns heads across the terrace, and the Tugu Gin & Tea, a delicate yet complex fusion of fine gin, Javanese tea, and healing herbs – a signature cocktail exclusive to Tugu Hotels & Restaurants.

Ji Terrace by THE SEA is open daily from 12 PM to 11 PM.

+62 811 388 9599 | [email protected] | @jirestaurantbali

Looking for more cocktail bars in other areas?

Browse our list of the Best Cocktail Bars in Ubud .