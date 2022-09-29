This 14-15 October will see the debut of ‘Ubud Open Studios’, a two-day experience that throws open the doors of 50 private studios of some of Bali’s most celebrated creatives. Explore and discover the inner workings and workshops of painters, architects, designers, photographers, ceramicists, weavers and more.

This one-of-a-kind experience is being produced by Elami and Co, an organisation best known for putting together the annual TEDxUbud event. They now bring us the inaugural Ubud Open Studios (UOS), which aims to showcase the wealth of the town’s creative industry by giving the public exclusive entry to the studios of renowned artists, designers and craftspeople.

On top of this privileged access, what’s really special about Ubud Open Studios is that the masters and maestros themselves will be present over the two days. This gives participants the rare opportunity to meet with the minds of acclaimed creators, a chance to learn and discover their approaches, processes and ways of thinking. Each studio will have its own format for visitor experience, some may simply offer a chance to see the inner workings, others may offer tours and even demonstrations.

For those looking to have a more hands-on journey, workshops and private learning experiences are available for an additional fee at selected venues.

UOS features an eclectic selection of artists and artisans. You’ll find the likes of Ibuku Studio, known as Bali’s experts in bamboo architecture; Black Hand Gang’s known for their printmaking; jewellery design studio of John Hardy; art studios of Candylcker, Made Griyawan and Lydia Janssen; the performing art studio of Ayu Anantha Sanggar Kerta; natural dye workshop of Threads of Life — just to name a few!

How Does it Work?

Ubud Open Studios doesn’t follow a strict schedule, instead, participants are invited to make their own itineraries, choosing from the 50 studios listed as part of the event. Between the opening times (10am to 4pm), participants can visit studios at their own pace and in whatever order they wish.

This format allows participants to handpick the creatives they’re truly interested in: design-enthusiasts can visit top architects; craft lovers can shortlist glassblowers, carvers and leatherworkers; artists can find painters and illustrators. Alternatively, those curious in all creative fields can map out studios in a given area and see as many as they can in a single day.

The available studios are listed in the official UOS printed directory – the ‘bible’ of the event that lists the 50 studios and ateliers and is your exclusive pass into each venue. This is received having purchased a Full Access ticket, along with a curated Google Map with studio pins, a WhatsApp hotline and an official UOS tote bag.

The development of Ubud has its roots in art. Anyone familiar with the history of Bali’s cultural capital will know that art flourished in the 1920’s when visiting artists living in Ubud helped to develop the local art scene, causing a blossoming of styles, schools and perspectives that has continued to evolve to this day. Alongside local, traditional artisans Bali became known as a centre of creative inspiration and creation.

However, modern tastes and global narratives have overshadowed Ubud’s artistic reputation over the years, with health and wellness often taking the limelight. Meanwhile, creativity has continued to thrive in Ubud’s underbelly, and Ubud Open Studios invites people to immerse themselves in this industry and reinvigorate interest in this truly unique element of Ubud and Bali.

For Tickets and Information: ubudopenstudios.com

Follow them on Instagram at: @ubudopenstudios