Rooted in the heritage of chef-restaurateur Maurizio Bombini, Zia Tina is a celebration of family, culture, and the rustic charm of Southern Italy. Inspired by long, laughter-filled meals and warm, honest cooking, the restaurant invites guests into a space where food is comforting and expressive.

Set in the lively neighbourhood of Seminyak, Zia Tina captures the essence of a traditional Puglian trattoria: effortlessly welcoming with a present-day edge. Expect clinking of glasses, the aroma of freshly prepared dishes, and the hum of conversation, which come together in perfect harmony.

At its core, Zia Tina is about connecting people together over simple and satisfying food. The menu showcases the bold, sun-soaked flavours of Southern Italy, with a focus on classic recipes and quality ingredients. Handmade pastas, rustic breads, and seasonal produce take centre stage, alongside dishes that highlight the region’s coastal influences.

I wanted to create something that felt like home,” says Chef Maurizio. “A place that reminds you of those long family meals back in Italy, where time slows down and the table becomes the heart of everything. I grew up with an aunt who brought us all together. She would cook all day, from the bread to the dessert, just to see everyone smiling around the table. It wasn’t about perfection, it was about love and sharing life moments, and that’s exactly what I wanted to bring to Zia Tina.”

Zia Tina is a place where guests are encouraged to linger, to share, and to savour each moment, much like they would around a family table in Puglia. In every detail, from the flavours on the plate to the atmosphere in the room, the eatery reflects the warmth, spirit, and timeless appeal of Southern Italy.

Zia Tina Eatery is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Zia Tina Eatery

Jl. Petitenget No. 9, Seminyak

+6281139908905 (WA)

[email protected]

@ziatina_eatery