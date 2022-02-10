That time of year has come again, and if you’re in Bali, you’re in luck. Valentines Day in Bali is easy, the jaw-dropping views and atmosphere make every destination special and the five-star hospitality means finding somewhere to enjoy a romantic dinner in Bali is no problem.

Valentines Day Romantic Dinner in Bali

All you have to do is choose what area you’d like to have your special experience from the list of special Valentines promotions and romantic dinners n Bali we’ve listed for you below:

Kuta – Seminyak – Canggu – Jimbaran & Uluwatu – Nusa Dua – Ubud

KUTA & LEGIAN

Azul Beach Club

This Valentine’s Eve, treat your better half to an unforgettable evening imbued with love and romance at the enchanting oceanfront Azul Beach Club, complete with a tropical fairy-tale atmosphere where palm trees meet roses and the dazzling Indian Ocean sets the scene.

Reignite your love for one another in the majestic bamboo treehouse where the talented culinary team have specially prepared an exquisite dinner for your Valentine celebration. Indulge in the 5-course shared style menu of tastefully crafted dishes including the Jimbaran Seafood Confit, Chicken Velouté, Lamb with Baby Carrot Wagyu Shin Shank, and a delicious palate-cleansing Vanilla Panna Cotta. A vegetarian menu is also available upon request. What better way is there to spend Valentines Day in Bali than by the beach?

To step up your romantic gesture, Azul Beach Club offers two varying entertainment options: at the Ground Floor you can enjoy a movie night under the stars; or on the Upper Floor, you can enjoy a romantic dinner whilst serenaded by the lovely tunes by Dutch-Indonesian soul singer, Damaris Dior.

The special Valentine’s Eve Dinner will be held on Sunday, 13 February 2022, from 6pm. Take advantage of the early bird price starting at IDR 215,000++ per person (minimum 2 persons). Advanced reservations are required due to limited seating.

Book Now: +62 361 765 759 | info@azulbali.com | azulbali.com

SEMINYAK

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

If you’re looking for a romantic dinner in Bali this Valentines Day, then head over to the vibrant Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, where the design-focused five-star boutique resort has prepared the dreamiest evening for lovers on the island with the Starry Valentine Dinner.

Expect only the best night you’ll experience as the team at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has intricately prepared a romantic 6-course culinary journey tucked amidst the lush landscape and verdant tropical gardens of the resort. Create memorable moments as you indulge in the delectable culinary offerings under the sparkling stars.

The Starry Valentine Dinner is priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per couple, inclusive of a 6-course menu.

Book Now: +62 812 3819 9200 | SugarSand.Restaurant@ihg.com | seminyak.hotelindigo.com/romantic-dinner

W Bali – Seminyak

Vibrant, luxurious, exciting. Yes, W Bali – Seminyak have always been the masters of entertainment when it comes to the offerings at this stylish beachfront resort. You can be sure that for Valentine’s in Bali, they have something special for their guests.

Presenting ‘Eat to the Romantic Beat’, the resort’s celebrated Starfish Bloo restaurant has prepared a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day experience. Indulge in a 5-course set dinner at the beach view dining venue, featuring an array of tantalising kitchen creations. This romantic dinner menu, designed for two persons, starts with welcome cocktails to lubricate the evening onwards. The dinner is available from 5.30PM onwards, priced at IDR 1.380.000 for two persons. An exclusive romantic dinner setup is available for an additional IDR 1.100.000.

Book Now: +62 361 3000 106 | bf.wbali@whotels.com | woobarbali.com

CANGGU

Atelier 5

When it comes to the epitome of romance, what’s better than an intimate evening in Paris? Well, lucky for you lovers on the island, you can indulge in a taste of France this Valentines Day at the newly-opened Atelier 5, where they present diners with a multisensory dining experience.

Celebrate the day of love at this Parisian inspired dining destination in Canggu, where they’ve curated an enchanting 3-course Valentine’s Dinner. Treat your loved ones to an exquisite gastronomic journey that begins with the Starters including East-Java Oyster (Fermented tomato granita, tomato dashi) and Beef Tartare (Cured egg yolk, rendang aioli, potato chips), Main Course options of Chicken Ballotine (Cauliflower puree, pickled shimeji, vanilla gastric) or Seared Salmon (Broccoli puree, fennel, carrot and ginger sauce, chilli oil), and finished off with the French Kiss (Lychee mousse, raspberry and rose jam, almond financier, sable dough) and Mignardise for Dessert.

The Valentine’s Day Dinner at Atelier 5 is priced at IDR 395,000++, inclusive of a free glass of Prosecco wine.

Book Now: +62 811 3940 9955 (WA) | reservation@atelier5bali.com

JIMBARAN & ULUWATU

Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

Treat your loved ones to a night to remember this Valentines Day, whether you’re looking to celebrate the years of love shared, toast to forever with your better half or if you’re waiting for the perfect moment to pop the question, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran will be the perfect place as they invite you to savour with love, or as the French would say, Savour Avec Amour.

The resort has curated romantic Rooftop Ocean View Dining packages that you can experience at two different locations, depending on your preference. If you’re a sucker for panoramic ocean views, then the elevated The Edge venue is the ideal choice for you, where you can feast your eyes upon the stunning views of Jimbaran Bay as the picturesque golden sunset disappears beyond the horizon. Alternatively, for couples who prefer a more enchanting setup, then the Secret Garden venue is the perfect place to enjoy the evening.

Indulge in an exquisite set menu (food only), priced at IDR 500,000 nett or elevate your celebration of love with the set menu that comes with a bottle of sparkling wine, priced at IDR 1,000,000 nett. This of course comes with a Valentine-themed table décor and flowers bouquet to amp up the romantic ambience. Both packages are exclusive for one couple.

Book Now: +62 361 8466 888 | +62 853 3933 5252 (WA) | reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Celebrate the day of love perched on the stunning hills of Uluwatu, where the luxurious Alila Villas Uluwatu has prepared a Valentines Day in Bali to remember. The resort encourages guests to create new memories, be it with your special someone or with the whole family.

When it comes to sparking up the romance with an intimate evening, what can be more idyllic than a Romantic Floating Cabana Dinner for two. Picture being surrounded by a sea of candles and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean as you share a Chef’s 5-course tasting menu on a cliff-edge cabana, toasting to everlasting love. The Romantic Floating Cabana Dinner is priced at IDR 4,500,000++ per couple, inclusive of a bottle of Champagne.

Alternatively, the resort has also put together a Private BBQ dinner for two (or more). Feast on the delectable BBQ offerings on the clifftop cabana or in the comfort of your villa with a poolside setup or in a garden setting. This package presents you with an Indonesian or a Western-style menu, prepared by a private chef and served by your very own butler. The Private BBQ Dinner is priced at IDR 3,900,000 per couple inclusive of BBQ menu, private chef, butler, table setup and a floor full of candles. Additional person is chargeable at IDR 1,400,000.

Book Now: +62 811 385 5729 (WA) | avucomhost@alilahotels.com | alilahotels.com/uluwatu

Karma Kandara

Imagine sharing a love-filled dinner with your better half on the iconic cliffs of Uluwatu with scenic views on the horizon, where the golden sunset meets the azure blue ocean, romance at its finest! That is what you’ll experience this Valentine’s Day at Karma Kandara, where the illustrious resort has created a series of romantic experiences.

On Monday, 14 February 2022, enjoy an intimate “Seven Courses of Sensuality” dinner at the resort’s renowned di Mare Restaurant, where their Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek has passionately curated a meticulous 7-course menu to elevate the special day. The dinner starts with amuse-bouche, followed by Butterfish Aburi, Sumbawa Oysters, Octopus, Agnolotti, Ayam Cemani “Magical Black Chicken”, Mascarpone, Himalayan truffle, Rock Lobster, Javanese Boneless Quail, Artisan Cheese, and concluding with Chocolate Decadence. Elevating the romantic atmosphere will be a violinist duo that’ll serenade you through the night. The Valentine’s Dinner will be held from 6pm – 10pm, priced at IDR 3,500,000++ per couple, inclusive of two glasses of Karma Private Collection of Sparkling.

Additionally, the resort also offers a Spa & Dine package, where lovers can indulge in a sumptuous 4-course culinary journey, inclusive of a bottle of Karma Private Collection Sparkling, followed by a rejuvenating Karma Rhythm massage, a detoxifying infrared sauna session and a Himalayan crystal salt soak infused Jacuzzi experience. Priced at IDR 5,900,000++ per couple.

Karma Kandara’s Month of Love also presents guests with a Wellness Room Package priced at IDR 24,910,600 nett for two nights or IDR 27,837,800 nett for three nights at the One-Bedroom Pool Villa, inclusive of massages, manicures, pedicures, jamu and healthy meals featuring nutritional superfood salads using torch ginger flower with freshly squeezed pomelo juice and Balinese seafood curry.

Book Now: +62 811 3829 33360 (WA) | res@karmaresorts.com | karmagroup.com/karma-kandara

NUSA DUA

Meliá Bali

Spread love on the shores of Nusa Dua as Melia Bali celebrates a full month of love throughout February. The lavish resort invites lovebirds around the island to cherish wonderful moments together with a series of romantic dining experiences and heart-warming stay packages.

It’s a full-on love celebration at the Nusa Dua resort as they’ve prepared a beautiful month-long beachside romantic dinner aptly called Spanish Love at Sateria Restaurant from 1-28 February 2022, 6.30pm – 10.30pm, priced at IDR 850,000 nett per couple. The Spanish Love dinner presents you with a 3-course meal including Watermelon Sangria and Salmorejo & Smoked Tuna Tapa for Starters; Spanish Lobster Risotto for the Main Course; and an Old Fashioned Spanish Cheesecake for Dessert. Advanced reservation is required.

Lovestruck couples seeking a dreamy getaway can also enjoy the variety of luxurious packages aimed to spoil guests with ultimate luxury, from lounging poolside all day long or soaking in the mesmerising scenery of the resort’s beauty. The offerings feature two packages: Package 1, a one-night stay at Private Garden Villa, inclusive of breakfast and one-time romantic dinner at Sateria Restaurant, priced at IDR 2,900,000 nett; and Package 2, a one-night stay at the Private Garden Villa, inclusive of breakfast, one-time helicopter tour, and one-time romantic dinner at Sateria Restaurant, priced at IDR 8,500,000 nett. Both packages are valid for 2 persons.

Book Now: +62 811 3867 789 (WA) | reservation.meliabali@melia.com | meliabali.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Discover a world of romance on the cliffs of Sawangan, Nusa Dua, where the illustrious resort, The Apurva Kempinski Bali, has prepared a whole suite of couple’s dining experiences to celebrate Valentines Day in Bali. Within this luxurious seaside resort complex, guests are spoiled for choice, as many of Kempinski Bali’s unique dining venues are offering something special for the day of romance.

At L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo, an artists studio meets lounge venue, a romantic dinner experience has been prepared with breathtaking views from the highest level of The Apurva Kempinski Bali. Meilleur Ouvrier de France winner, Chef Jean-Yves Leuranger has created a five-course signature menu at the creative space, complete with wine pairing, cigar and cocktail. Live entertainment will also be available in the evening. Priced at IDR 2.500.000++ per person.

At their iconic fine dining aquarium restaurant, Koral Restaurant, couples can share a special moment within the magical underwater ambience. Indulge in a five-course set menu by Chef Andrea Astone, with live piano entertainment. Starts from IDR 1.750.000++ per person.

Izakaya by Oku, the resort’s celebrated Japanese restaurant, the talented chefs have prepared a one-of-a-kind, five-course Okukase menu just for Valentine’s Day. An exquisite Japanese cuisine experience, with a sake pairing option available. Starts from IDR 950.000 per person.

Last but not least, Reef Beach Club invites couples to sink their toes into the sand and sit beachside, enjoying the ocean breeze and live acoustic music. This romantic, candlelight dinner set up on the beach is tied together with a five-course menu, with wine pairing also available. Price starts from IDR 1.500.000++ per couple.

Book Now: +62 811 3820 9541 (WA) | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com | kempsinki.com/bali

UBUD

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

This Valentines Day in Bali, dive into a romantic journey filled with heart-tugging romantic experiences amidst the lush jungles of Ubud where The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has curated exquisite dining and stay experience.

Share a romantic meal with your loved ones with an elegant dining experience at the resort’s Tall Trees Restaurant, where you’ll be treated to an indulgent 5-course meal complemented with a glass of sparkling wine. The Valentines Dinner is priced at IDR 1,000,000++ per couple with a private dining option available for an additional IDR 600,000++.

Crank up the romance even more with an intimate Valentine’s Day staycation, where the resort offers a magical escape on the hills of Ubud. Priced at IDR 2,200,000++, the Valentines Day staycation package includes daily breakfast for two persons at Tabia Restaurant, a one-time 5-course Romantic Valentine Dinner on 14 February 2022 for two persons, complimentary romantic setup and late check out until 2pm (based on availability). This package is available to book now until 14 February 2022, for stays on 14 February 2022.

Book Now: +62 361 301 8989 | +62 858 5805 1871 | resv.dpswr@westin.com

Apéritif Restaurant & Bar Bali

Spend Valentines Day in one of the island’s most exquisite dining destinations, Apéritif. Situated in Ubud, between the rice fields and views out over a palm-lined river valley, this fine dining restaurant is made for special occasions. Within an immaculate colonial-style building, the restaurant and bar present a 20’s inspired decor, polished and elegant, inviting you to dress your best.

This year, Apéritif presents A Romance to Remember, serving a delectable 8-course Valentine’s menu for dinner, prepared by Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken, enjoyed on stunning couple’s table setup . The degustation menu features premium ingredients, prepared to perfection by Chef Nic and Apéritif’s culinary team. You’ll indulge in a selection of Oyster, the ultimate aphrodisiac, moving to Tokusen Wagyu ‘Carpaccio’, Heirloom Tomato, Crab ‘Binte’, Aged Duck Confit, the choice of Stockyard Sirloin Black Angus or a Miyazaki Wagyu A5 (additional) with the ultimate Valentine’s closers for dessert: Strawberry and Bubbles, followed by Chocolate Harmony. If you’re looking to indulge further, Apéritif also offers Kaluga Imperial Caviar. The 8-course dinner is priced at IDR 1.650.000++/person (starting from), and is available on Monday, 14 February 2022. View the sample menu and reserve your table online here: https://www.aperitif.com/valentines

To take your romantic experience to all new heights, you have the option of staying overnight at the neighbouring Viceroy Bali at a reduced Valentine’s rate of IDR 4.200.000nett for a private pool villa, inclusive of breakfast. Now that would make for the ultimate Valentines Day in Bali.

Book Now: +62813 532 666 78 (WA) | res@aperitif.com | aperitif.com/valentines