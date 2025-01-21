Photo by Edward Speirs

Chinese New Year is a time when all the temples are decked out in fresh coats of paint, bright red Chinese lanterns, sashes and bows. Apart from being a time to feast and reunite with family, Chinese New Year is a festivity accompanied by a large array of customs and rituals. There are quite a number of Chinese temples in Bali due to an interesting history, in which Chinese traders have long been coming to the island and settling down. Now, many Indonesians of Chinese descent live and identify as Balinese here, part and parcel with the country’s unity in diversity.

Aside from that, around 4%-5% of Indonesian citizens are of Chinese descent and the Lunar New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Known as Imlek in this country, it brings together Chinese Indonesians of many different backgrounds in a common desire to celebrate and to pay respect to their ancestors.

But before you put on your red attires and join the festivity, here we’d like to share some of the Chinese temples in Bali.

Klenteng Ling Gwan Kiong

Nestled by the coast of Singaraja in North Bali, in an area that used to be a busy seaport during the Dutch colonial era, is the old Chinese temple Ling Gwan Kiong. Built in 1873, the temple upholds the Tri Dharma philosophy, which blends Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism, with a slight assimilation of Balinese culture, particularly in the way offerings are made. Dedicated to Tan Hu Cin Jin, a holy man who is believed to have achieved moksha—the greatest afterlife achievement that liberates one from the cycle of birth and death, or reincarnation—the temple holds great spiritual significance.

The temple’s architecture is a striking example of authentic Chinese design, featuring bright red, yellow, and green colours that contrast beautifully with its white walls. Situated in the old shopping district of Singaraja, it stands as a testament to both cultural and architectural history. Inside, the walls are covered with old paintings dating back to the 1650s, depicting scenes from the famous Chinese tale of the Three Kingdoms, or San Guo Yan Yi, also known in Indonesia as Sam Kok. This epic, written by Luo Guanzhong, recounts the era when China was ruled by three warlords after the fall of the Zhuo dynasty.

These paintings, which remain a central feature of the temple, are carefully restored each year by the descendants of the original artists. The vivid depictions of the Sam Kok story not only provide insight into the temple’s cultural heritage but also reflect the ongoing preservation of the artistic traditions passed down through generations.

Klenteng Ling Gwan Kiong

Jl. Erlangga No.65, Kp. Bugis, Kec. Buleleng, Kabupaten Buleleng.

Vihara Dharmayana

If you live on the island’s south and time is a constraint then look no further, for Kuta is also home to another Chinese temple. Certainly a feast for the eyes, Vihara Dharmayana nestles quietly amidst Kuta’s traffic frenzy. This old Klenteng is one of the very few cultural landmarks to be found in Kuta, once visited by the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, in 1982. Anyway, bordered by red brick walls, the temple provides a calm ambiance, a completely different scene from the busy one-way Blambangan street where it is located, which is often congested with traffic.

Vihara Dharmayana serves as a great opportunity to get a glimpse into the rich cultural history and diversity in Bali. It dates back to 1876, but despite its age the temple is very well-maintained. The temple’s architecture features intricate carvings adorned by quite a number of statues, all creating a striking sight with no apparent sign of ageing.

Photo by Edward Speirs

Passing the gate and into the Vihara Dharmayana’s courtyard, you’ll notice the temple’s main structure in front of you, known as the Baktisala. This building houses large round lanterns hanging from the rims of its roof, which is supported by pillars wrapped by menacing dragons. The Dharmasala, a smaller structure next to the Baktisala is where family prayers take place in front of a series of relics, various Chinese deity figurines and a wall mural of the famous Borobudur temple.

Vihara Dharmayana

Jl. Blambangan, Legian, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung.

Vihara Satya Dharma

Moving on to the Benoa area on the way to Sanur, Vihara Satya Dharma stands majestic and is also Tridharma, the collective teachings of Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism. The Klenteng temple is dedicated to Ma Cho, the god and protector of the sea, making it frequented not only by the devotees living in Bali, but also international sailors especially due to its location that is just off the port of Benoa.

Come the Chinese New Year, this Klenteng will be decked out in full red – probably the most red of all Chinese temples in Bali. Bright red Chinese lanterns will occupy a good portion of the temple’s area, hanging and gliding from the edge of one roof to another. The constant wafts of incense smoke from the altars certainly add to the spiritual atmosphere at Vihara Satya Dharma, but the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd especially in the evening on the new year tells us that praying is not the only thing that will take place, for the temple will also put on a show to welcome the new year.

Source: Wikimedia (https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40217359)

That’s right. both devotees and visitors will flood the temple, for this special occasion provides ample instagram moments with it looking so dramatic in red, the colour which is considered auspicious and homophonous with the Chinese word for “prosperous”. And to distract the selfie moment is the sound of the drums, announcing the crowd to take place and make way for the lion dancers.

Vihara Satya Dharma

Jl. Raya Pelabuhan Benoa, Pedungan, Denpasar Selatan, Kota Denpasar.

Klenteng Caow Eng Bio

Source: Wikimedia (https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44435581)

This Chinese temple is hidden away at Tanjung Benoa, right on the tip of the peninsula, past the string of star hotels, the restaurants and shops, past the water sports centres and warungs. Almost out of sight is the Klenteng Caow Eng Bio, said to be the oldest temple in Bali.

Driving through a maze of backstreets and single direction lanes, it lies just near the water, where ancient traders used to come ashore. The temple, it is believed, dates back over three hundred years. The simple architecture and brilliant paint box colours belie its importance, especially amongst the Chinese Community.

Source: Wikimedia (https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44435582) Source: Wikimedia (https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47140562)

This temple is dedicated to the Goddess Shui Wei and the 108 Brothers from Hainan, protectors of the Hainanese community, particularly during their migration and settlement in new lands. Across from the temple is a theatre building, and beside it, there is a small shrine for the dragon boats.

Klenteng Caow Eng Bio

Jl. Segara Ening No.14, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung.

All in all, though it’s somewhat less daunting to visit a Chinese temple than a Balinese Hindu temple, please make sure that you wear proper attire and respect the temple as a place of worshipping. A temple keeper usually stands near the outside altar, either folding joss paper for offerings or arranging incense sticks, and they can provide some useful insights into the temple and its history.