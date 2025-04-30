Indulge in a Decadent Sunday Brunch at Daily Social Restaurant

Daily Social Sheraton Kuta - Sunday Brunch Premium Hero

For those who wish to spend a leisurely Sunday with great food and even better company, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort invites guests to savour the decadent Sunday Social Brunch offered at Daily Social Restaurant.

The resort’s Sunday brunch is a culinary affair designed to gather families and friends over sumptuous, delectable food and all-around good times overlooking the iconic Kuta Beach. Indulge in a wide range of local and international delights, from the Jimbaran-style seafood, freshly prepared oysters, sushi and sashimi to succulent roast beef, Balinese pork Sam Sam (seasonal), Peking duck, decadent desserts, and more – there’s something for everybody. Held every Sunday from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the brunch is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow soft drinks.

Further elevating the dining experience, guests can choose to upgrade their Sunday indulgence with the Premium Brunch option. The Premium Brunch upgrade presents unique twists on timeless classics with four exquisite gourmet dishes, including Feyel Foie Gras, Scallop Dumplings, Charred Tiger Prawns, and Classic Lobster Thermidor. The Premium Brunch upgrade is priced at an additional IDR 375,000++ per person.

Daily Social - Outlet - Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort
Sheraton Kuta Sunday Brunch Premium
Sunday Brunch Premium Seafood

Guests can also add on the free-flow alcohol package available at an additional cost. Experience a laidback Sunday in a sophisticated yet unpretentious ambience at Daily Social Restaurant and enjoy the perfect end to your weekend.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 846 5555 or follow @dailysocialbali

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort
Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta
+62 361 846 5555
@dailysocialbali | @sheratonkuta
sheratonbalikuta.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Daily Social Sheraton Kuta - Sunday Brunch Premium Hero

Indulge in a Decadent Sunday Brunch at Daily Social Restaurant

Grand Hyatt Bali Easter 1

Easter at Grand Hyatt Bali Promises a Sumptuous Feast and Family Fun

Easter in Bali 2025: Brunches, Feasts and Celebrations

Easter in Bali 2025: Brunches, Feasts and Celebrations

Pullman Legian Easter 1

A Vibrant Family-Focused Easter Brunch at Pullman Bali Legian Beach

Padma Golden Egg Hunt 1

Padma Golden Egg Hunt Returns This Easter at Padma Hotels in Bali and Beyond