Indulge in a Decadent Sunday Brunch at Daily Social Restaurant

For those who wish to spend a leisurely Sunday with great food and even better company, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort invites guests to savour the decadent Sunday Social Brunch offered at Daily Social Restaurant.

The resort’s Sunday brunch is a culinary affair designed to gather families and friends over sumptuous, delectable food and all-around good times overlooking the iconic Kuta Beach. Indulge in a wide range of local and international delights, from the Jimbaran-style seafood, freshly prepared oysters, sushi and sashimi to succulent roast beef, Balinese pork Sam Sam (seasonal), Peking duck, decadent desserts, and more – there’s something for everybody. Held every Sunday from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the brunch is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow soft drinks.

Further elevating the dining experience, guests can choose to upgrade their Sunday indulgence with the Premium Brunch option. The Premium Brunch upgrade presents unique twists on timeless classics with four exquisite gourmet dishes, including Feyel Foie Gras, Scallop Dumplings, Charred Tiger Prawns, and Classic Lobster Thermidor. The Premium Brunch upgrade is priced at an additional IDR 375,000++ per person.

Guests can also add on the free-flow alcohol package available at an additional cost. Experience a laidback Sunday in a sophisticated yet unpretentious ambience at Daily Social Restaurant and enjoy the perfect end to your weekend.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 846 5555 or follow @dailysocialbali

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 846 5555

@dailysocialbali | @sheratonkuta

sheratonbalikuta.com