Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Extends Its Seminyak Puppy Yoga Programme

Seminyak’s design-forward neighbourhood resort, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, has announced the return of its popular ‘Seminyak Puppy Yoga’ programme in collaboration with the Bali Animal Welfare Association (BAWA), running from April to June 2026.

Building on the previous year’s success, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is expanding its animal welfare initiatives into a three-month series, encouraging guests to connect with the island’s furry, four-legged friends in a meaningful way during the ‘Seminyak Puppy Yoga’.

Held every Friday from April to June, the signature Seminyak Puppy Yoga sessions offer beginner-friendly classes that combine wellness, mindfulness, and heartwarming moments. From 4 PM to 5 PM, participants can enjoy a gentle yoga flow accompanied by sweet, adoptable puppies from BAWA.

At the resort, the neighbourhood is at the heart of everything they do, including their commitment to the well-being of the local animal population. By bringing back and extending this beloved puppy yoga programme, the resort aims to provide more opportunities for guests to support BAWA’s inspiring mission while enjoying its lively atmosphere.

Designed to be both accessible and impactful, this year’s programme is priced at IDR 200,000 nett per person. A significant portion of the proceeds will be donated to BAWA to fund its ongoing rescue, rehabilitation, and spay/neuter programmes across the island.

The collaboration is more than just a workout; it also serves as a platform to raise awareness about animal welfare in Bali. By bringing BAWA’s puppies into the resort’s “neighbourhood”, the programme encourages conversations about responsible pet ownership and the small steps travellers and locals can take to make a difference.

For more information or reservations, please contact +1 (629) 299 0379 or visit seminyak.hotelindigo.com

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No.10, Seminyak

+1 (629) 299 0379

@hotelindigobali

seminyak.hotelindigo.com