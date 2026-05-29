Surrounded by rainforest valleys and the calming sounds of nature, The Kelusa Restaurant at Samsara Ubud presents a dining experience that brings together cuisine, culture and natural beauty in a celebration of Indonesia’s culinary heritage.

Blending semi-outdoor dining spaces with candlelit evenings and sweeping jungle views, The Kelusa has earned a reputation as one of Ubud’s understated culinary gems. The restaurant embraces a philosophy rooted in simplicity, authenticity, and balance, highlighting local ingredients prepared with modern techniques while staying connected to Indonesian flavours and traditions.

Leading the culinary direction is Iwan Sutrisno, Executive Chef of The Kelusa, whose career spans over 17 years at luxury resorts and fine-dining establishments. Known for his measured approach to Indonesian gastronomy, Chef Iwan combines indigenous herbs, regional ingredients, and refined presentation to create familiar and innovative dishes.

The menu showcases Balinese classics and modern takes inspired by cuisines from across the archipelago. Each dish is designed to highlight texture, aroma, and storytelling, offering guests a greater appreciation of Indonesia’s diverse culinary identity.

Further cementing its place within Bali’s dining scene, The Kelusa has also been selected as one of the official venues for the Ubud Food Festival Special Events programme this year. As part of the collaboration, the restaurant will host Samsara: Three Chefs, One Archipelago, an exclusive one-night dining experience featuring celebrated chefs Kieran Morland, Fernando Sindu, and Renatta Moeloek.

More than a simple restaurant, The Kelusa offers a jungle culinary escape shaped by atmosphere, storytelling and a strong sense of place. Through hospitality and a respect for tradition, it continues to create intimate and memorable dining experiences in the centre of Ubud’s natural landscape.

The Kelusa Restaurant at Samsara Ubud is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Banjar Ayah, Desa Kelusa, Payangan Ubud

+62 811 846 769

sales@samsaraubud.com

samsaraubud.com

@thekelusa