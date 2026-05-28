In Greek mythology, according to the extensive writings of Homer (no relation to the Simpson chap), Odysseus had a rather difficult ten-year journey back from his successful expedition to conquer Troy through the brilliant deception of the wooden horse. But in one enthralling episode his ship is blown off course and ends up on an island near the north coast of Africa. He sends some men to scout the area, but they meet the ‘lotophages’ or lotus-eaters who consumed this exotic plant and had lost all desire to do anything but sleep in peaceful apathy. His men can’t resist this temptation, and they too drift into sweet, care-free dreams. Odyssey had to tie them up and drag then to the boat to get them to return home.

This story is repeated in a poem by Alfred Tennyson, in an even more romanticised and glorified fashion, and this coined the phrase ‘lotus-eater’, which now lingers in the imagination of those who dream of life on a tropical island. And where is that island that captures that image in the modern world? Tahiti perhaps, the Maldives maybe, but Bali certainly. The brochures, websites and social media posts still dwell on the waving palms, the sun drenched beaches, the easy (cheap) life and the exotic dances, as well they should.

But we now know that these natural delights have been somewhat relegated to the north and west and the modern lotus-eaters are blissfully ensconced in the beach clubs, cafes and pool sides of Bali’s modern south. And actually, those folks are probably the most reminiscent of Tennyson’s sybaritic party people. (By the way, the term “sybaritic” originates from another Greek city, Sybaris, notorious for its wealth and excessive indulgence! The ancient Greeks certainly had a good time!)

So, what does this all mean, and what am I implying in this comparison? Well, I think it’s pretty obvious. The modern-day Odysseus is a high-powered executive or tech start-up, who pursues his Troy (cash out for $10m after 5 years) then seeks the perfect escape, ending up, after disappointing sojourns in Marrakesh, St. Kitts and Kathmandu, in Bali. Here they rent a super luxury “Balinese” villa in Canggu and spends many happy hours in the gym and then in their favourite beach club/bar/restaurant, keeping only one eye on the visa deadline!

Wait! I’m wrong, Odysseus actually wanted to go home, but his men didn’t. But there are strong parallels to the digital nomad’s existence and the odyssey fable, at least for those of us from the older generation who actually like work, the companionship of the office, the cut-and-thrust of actual face-to-face meetings, and the enjoyment of well-earned drink at the end of the day, not the beginning. The very antithesis of the nomad’s perfect lifestyle.

So, where does that leave us? Islands have always had a special allure, that ‘getting-away-from-it-all’ feeling, and Bali is perfect for that. But for me that should just be a holiday not a constant lifestyle. Of course, there will be many who vehemently disagree but after ten years of eating lotus leaves perhaps some might want to return to the “real world”. Wherever that may be. But in the meantime the sybaritic lotophages will munch on.