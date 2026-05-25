Led by acclaimed chef and co-owner Blake Thornley, Mozaic Restaurant continues to redefine Bali’s fine dining scene through an immersive degustation experience. Combining local ingredients, modern techniques and theatrical presentation, Mozaic offers a culinary journey that engages far more senses than taste alone.

The experience begins in the Tipple Room, a stylish lounge in Mozaic’s green and gold tones. Here, guests are welcomed with a selection of canapes alongside signature cocktails or wines from the restaurant’s extensive cellar. Diners can choose between six or eight-course Seasonal and Botanical tasting menus, with optional wine, cocktail or grape-and-grain pairings, while also accommodating vegan and gluten-free options.

From there, the journey moves into the Dining Room, where each course is introduced through an interactive presentation of its core ingredients. Fresh herbs, tropical fruits, spices, and native Indonesian produce such as kluwek, sawo, sirsak, and mamey sapote are displayed in their raw form, encouraging guests to touch, smell and taste the elements before experiencing the finished dish.

Adding to the immersive atmosphere, guests can observe Chef Blake preparing selected dishes tableside. Curated beverage pairings accompany each course, designed to complement and elevate the flavours throughout the meal.

As the evening unfolds, diners move into Mozaic’s lush outdoor garden, where fairy lights, tropical greenery, and an open kitchen create a romantic starlit setting. Here, guests can watch the preparation of one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, the dry-aged duck breast, cooked slowly to achieve its rich depth of flavour and tenderness.

Mozaic also offers relaxed daytime dining in the Tipple Room, featuring seasonal cocktails, a la carte dishes, and access to its walk-in wine cellar and open kitchen. For intimate celebrations, the restaurant’s private garden gazebo provides an elegant setting complete with champagne and curated wine pairings.

“The Mozaic experience is designed to engage the senses, moving beyond the traditional dining set-up. In today’s fast-paced world, no one wants to sit in one place for hours to eat their meal. By creating a dynamic environment where guests can be themselves and enjoy the freedom to move through different settings, we aim to make each visit to Mozaic a truly memorable occasion,” commented Chef Blake.

Open daily from 6 PM to 10 PM, Mozaic Bali continues to stand as one of the island’s leading destinations for immersive fine dining, where storytelling, atmosphere, and culinary artistry come together in a truly memorable experience.

Mozaic Restaurant Ubud is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan

+62821 4723 5550

@mozaicrestaurantubud

mozaic-bali.com