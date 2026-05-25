Bvlgari Resort Bali introduces renowned skincare brand Augustinus Bader to The Bvlgari Spa, bringing a new collection of science-led facial treatments to the wellness sanctuary. The collaboration combines advanced skincare technology with the calm, immersive atmosphere that defines the resort’s spa experience.

Positioned above the Indian Ocean, the Bvlgari Spa is designed to feel connected to its natural surroundings. Treatment rooms open towards sea views, while tropical greenery and the sound of waves create a sense of seclusion that extends throughout the wellness journey.

Developed over decades of scientific research, Augustinus Bader is recognised for its high-performance skincare formulations centred on its proprietary TFC8 technology. Designed to support the skin’s natural renewal processes, treatments focus on improving radiance, elasticity, texture and long-term skin health through a results-driven approach.

The collaboration introduces four facial treatments tailored to different skin needs. Leading the collection is the Augustinus Bader Exclusive Bvlgari Facial, a 90-minute treatment combining TFC8 technology with customised fascia massage and Gua Sha techniques to support skin renewal and contouring. It includes deep cleansing rituals, targeted formulations, and a concluding detoxifying mask and scalp massage.

Also featured is the Augustinus Bader Longevity Facial, another 90-minute treatment designed to support sustained skin vitality through layered cleansing, massage techniques, and active skincare applications, finishing with extended hand and arm therapies using the brand’s body products. Complementing these are the Glow Facial and Jet Lag Facial, shorter treatments for hydration, recovery and visible revitalisation.

The launch is further supported by Christiane Werron, Executive Director Global Education & Spa Distribution at Augustinus Bader, helping to integrate the brand’s treatment philosophy and training into the spa programme.

“With the introduction of Augustinus Bader at The Bvlgari Spa, we are combining scientifically proven techniques and ingredients with the warmth of Balinese hospitality, all in a setting overlooking the ocean,” says Carlo Bevilacqua, General Manager of Bvlgari Resort Bali. “What makes this collaboration so meaningful is the way these elements come together so naturally. On one hand, there is a very advanced and precise approach to skincare, and on the other, there is the sense of care, calm, and personal attention that defines the experience at our resort.”

Blending advanced skincare innovation with Balinese hospitality and an oceanfront setting, the Bvlgari Spa’s introduction of Augustinus Bader offers guests a personalised and restorative wellness experience.

For reservations and more information, contact +62 361 847 1000, e-mail bulgaribali.spa@bulgarihotels.com , and visit bulgarihotels.com .

The Bulgari Spa

Bulgari Resort Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu

@bvlgariresortbali