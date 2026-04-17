Table of Three: A One-Night-Only Culinary Collaboration at CasCades

Viceroy Bali introduces Table of Three, a one-night-only dining experience at CasCades Restaurant & Bar, bringing together three of Indonesia’s most respected culinary figures in a rare collaboration.

Taking place on Saturday, 2 May 2026, the intimate Table of Three dinner presents a multi-course journey that explores Indonesia’s rich culinary identity through distinct yet complementary perspectives. At the centre of the experience are three chefs, each representing a unique approach to Indonesian cuisine.

William Wongso, well-regarded for preserving Indonesia’s culinary heritage, presents a ‘private archive dish’ inspired by recipes once reserved for royal and historic circles, like rendang beef cheek and sate maranggi. Jovan Koraag brings a modern edge, known for pushing Indonesian flavours into bold, dynamic expressions through fermentation, fire, and acidity. Finally, Gerry Nainggolan leads the culinary direction at CasCades by drawing from his techniques and experience across leading Indonesian kitchens.

William Wongso Jovan Koraag Gerry Nainggolan

Table of Three unfolds as more than a standard collaboration. A ‘menu within a menu’ reveals hidden elements in each course, accompanied by story cards that offer insight into the inspiration and origins behind the dishes. Select plates also bring chefs together, merging styles and philosophies into individual creations, while the experience concludes with a creative traditional dessert.

Beyond the culinary narrative, the event also highlights Viceroy Bali’s commitment to community engagement through a collaboration with Yayasan Cahaya Mutiara Ubud. Guests will be welcomed with a live rindik bamboo performance and an exhibition of artworks by the foundation, adding a cultural dimension to the evening.

Set against the backdrop of Ubud’s Valley of the Kings, CasCades Restaurant & Bar is known for its refined dining and panoramic jungle views, making it a fitting setting for this exclusive event. With only 40 available seats, making reservations essential, as well as a family-style sharing format, Table of Three offers a rare opportunity to experience Indonesia’s culinary heritage and evolution in a single, curated night.

For reservations and more information, WhatsApp +62 (361) 972111, email [email protected] , or visit cascadesbali.com/events/table-of-three .

CasCades Restaurant & Bar at Viceroy Bali

Jl. Lanyahan, Br. Nagi, Ubud

cascadesbali.com

@cascadesbali

