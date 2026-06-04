Opened on 16 May 2026, LUCA marks a confident new chapter for the renowned Boy’N’Cow Group, introducing a casual premium steakhouse concept to Sanur’s evolving dining scene.

The two-storey LUCA presents a softer, more inviting identity, moving away from the group’s signature darker tones into a palette of warm neutrals that balances refinement with ease. Designed with both comfort and versatility in mind, the space accommodates intimate dinners, celebratory gatherings, and everything in between, all within a setting that feels polished yet approachable.

At its core is a curated selection of premium dry-aged steaks, showcasing standout cuts such as Wagyu Bone-In Ribeye MB9 and Wagyu Tomahawk, sourced for quality and depth of flavour. These are complemented by a thoughtfully composed menu of starters, signature dishes, and distinctive pasta offerings, created exclusively for this concept. Each element reflects a focus on balance, technique, and ingredient-led cooking.

Beyond the menu, LUCA unfolds as a complete dining experience. The open grill and dry-ageing display bring a sense of theatre to the room, while the second-floor lounge offers a more intimate setting to enjoy signature cocktails such as the Barrel Aged Cocktail and Lychee Club. Altogether, LUCA introduces a more relaxed yet elevated way to experience steak in Bali.

Open daily from 5 PM to 11 PM. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 9977 8886 or visit lucabali.com

LUCA

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.156, Sanur

+62 819 9977 8886

@lucabali.sanur

lucabali.com