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Opened on 16 May 2026, LUCA marks a confident new chapter for the renowned Boy’N’Cow Group, introducing a casual premium steakhouse concept to Sanur’s evolving dining scene.

The two-storey LUCA presents a softer, more inviting identity, moving away from the group’s signature darker tones into a palette of warm neutrals that balances refinement with ease. Designed with both comfort and versatility in mind, the space accommodates intimate dinners, celebratory gatherings, and everything in between, all within a setting that feels polished yet approachable.

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At its core is a curated selection of premium dry-aged steaks, showcasing standout cuts such as Wagyu Bone-In Ribeye MB9 and Wagyu Tomahawk, sourced for quality and depth of flavour. These are complemented by a thoughtfully composed menu of starters, signature dishes, and distinctive pasta offerings, created exclusively for this concept. Each element reflects a focus on balance, technique, and ingredient-led cooking.

Beyond the menu, LUCA unfolds as a complete dining experience. The open grill and dry-ageing display bring a sense of theatre to the room, while the second-floor lounge offers a more intimate setting to enjoy signature cocktails such as the Barrel Aged Cocktail and Lychee Club. Altogether, LUCA introduces a more relaxed yet elevated way to experience steak in Bali.

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Open daily from 5 PM to 11 PM. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 9977 8886 or visit lucabali.com

LUCA
Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.156, Sanur
+62 819 9977 8886
@lucabali.sanur
lucabali.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

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