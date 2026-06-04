An Evening of Myths, Rituals, and Fantasy Awaits at Miss Fish Bali’s MATSURI Festival

Step into a realm of Japanese mythology, ritual, and fantasy as Miss Fish Bali presents its signature annual event – the MATSURI Festival, set to take place from 11 to 13 June 2026.

Drawing inspiration from Shinto mythology, traditional Japanese festivals, and fantasy worlds of ancient spirits, the three-day MATSURI Festival will transport guests into a cinematic shrine-like universe where gastronomy, performance, music, and visual storytelling collide in one memorable spectacle.

Beyond a dining event, MATSURI Festival is a full-on sensorial experience, where guests will enter a dreamlike Japanese setting, adorned with bonsai-inspired installations, pagoda elements, shrine details, and koi fish suspended above the ceiling, delivering the sense of entering a mythical festival concealed deep within an enchanted forest.

The MATSURI Experience

Across three nights, the MATSURI Festival invites guests to delve into a captivating world inspired by the spirit of Japanese ritual and folklore as the venue shapeshifts with dramatic décor, immersive lighting, atmospheric sound, and live Japanese-inspired entertainment.

Guests can expect a festive programme featuring Taiko drumming and curated Japanese performances, enlivened by Miss Fish’s iconic high-energy evening vibes. The experience kicks off with a refined culinary journey that unfolds into a lively late-night celebration.

An Exclusive MATSURI Culinary Journey

For the special event, Miss Fish will tantalise guests’ palates with a specially curated menu that combines Japanese precision with modern global innovation. The menu begins with a Tuna Roll featuring smoked tuna tartare, a crispy seaweed cylinder, and yuzu gelée, followed by Hamachi Tiradito with Japanese amberjack, strawberry vinaigrette, and salsa jengibre. Then, a warm course of Kuruma Ebi serves butter-poached Japanese king prawn with cocktail sauce, lime foam, and herb oil.

The sushi variety showcases Kaisho Maki, Nigiri, and Otoro Temaki, featuring fish of the day, seaweed, pickled radish, Japanese bluefin tuna belly, and negi. A palate-cleansing Pickled Consommé precedes the main course: Prime Tomahawk with burnt cauliflower purée, chimichurri, and gobo chips.

Rounding up the dining experience is the Pineapple and Port, featuring caramelised pineapple and port wine ice cream, followed by Butter & Umami, a croissant gelato, salted butterscotch, soy reduction, almond crumble, and raspberry.

The Matsuri Set Menu – Omakase is priced at IDR 1,900,000++ per person, with seating beginning at 8.30 PM. The intimate experience offers limited seating exclusively at the chef’s counter. Meanwhile, the Matsuri Set Menu – Patio & Lounge is priced at IDR 900,000++ per person, available in two sessions: first seating at 6 PM and second seating at 8.30 PM.

Designed as Miss Fish Bali’s most expressive annual event, MATSURI Festival is a celebration of ambience, storytelling, and shared experience. From the shrine-inspired design to Japanese entertainment and a special tasting menu, each element is thoughtfully curated to bring guests into a world where ancient spirits, sacred rituals, and modern nightlife come together.

With limited seats, reservations are highly recommended. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3000 6477 or email bookings@missfishbali.com

Miss Fish Bali

Jl. Raya Semat No.4, Tibubeneng+62 812 3000 6477

bookings@missfishbali.com

missfishbali.com/matsuri