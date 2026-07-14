Wellness in Bali has long been rooted in ancient traditions, inviting travellers to slow down, reconnect and restore. Today, a new generation of wellness experiences is redefining the journey, embracing scientific innovation alongside time-honoured healing practices. At Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort, this convergence takes shape through a holistic philosophy that pairs the island’s healing heritage with evidence-based therapies designed for modern well-being.

Set amidst the emerald rice fields of Mas, Ubud, Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort is a sanctuary for quiet restoration, where well-being is approached as a way of life. Surrounded by lush paddies and tropical greenery, the resort invites guests to reconnect with nature and themselves through a thoughtfully curated collection of wellness experiences.

At The Bali Eden , a modern fitness centre sits alongside a bamboo yoga shala, where daily yoga, meditation and Qigong sessions encourage mindful movement. Hot and cold plunge pools, steam rooms and saunas further support recovery, while the resort’s Health Suite offers more targeted therapies, including Live O 2 therapy, salt therapy and IV nutrient infusions.

As one of wellness’s most innovative frontiers, biohacking combines advances in science, technology and preventative healthcare to optimise the body’s natural functions. Guided by certified doctors and wellness specialists, the Health Suite delivers personalised regenerative programmes tailored to each guest’s health goals.

The Health Suite also features advanced treatments such as cryotherapy, red light therapy and regenerative stem cell therapy, each designed to support the body’s natural repair processes. Together, these therapies help reduce inflammation, accelerate recovery, improve energy levels and promote long-term vitality, complementing the resort’s holistic approach to health.

Biohacking at the Health Suite demonstrates how scientific innovation and Bali’s enduring healing philosophies can exist in harmony. It is a forward-thinking vision of wellness, where preventative care, personalised treatment and regenerative medicine come together in pursuit of optimal health and longevity.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3810 4336 or follow @gdasbali

Gdas Bali

Jl. Cempaka Mas, Ubud

+62 361 908 3131 | +62 811 3810 4336

@gdasbali

gdasbali.com