Viceroy Bali is proud to announce that it has become one of the first properties in Ubud to achieve certification from Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), a globally recognised benchmark for sustainable travel and tourism. This milestone reflects the resort’s long-term, ongoing commitment to responsible luxury, environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and meaningful community engagement.

The GSTC establishes and manages global standards for sustainable travel and tourism, providing a framework for businesses to measure and improve their sustainability performance across four key pillars: Sustainable Management, Socioeconomic Benefits, Cultural Heritage Preservation, and Environmental Responsibility.

For more than two decades, Viceroy Bali has embraced a philosophy of delivering exceptional guest experiences while preserving the natural and cultural environment that makes Bali, and Ubud particularly, so unique. Achieving GSTC Certification formally recognises the hotel’s commitment to operating responsibly, continuously improving the sustainability practices, and creating positive impacts for guests, team members, community, and environment.

This certification reflects the collective efforts of the team across a wide range of sustainability initiatives, from supporting local communities in the surrounding areas of the hotel, and preserving Balinese culture to reducing the environmental footprint and strengthening responsible business practices. Further details, achievements, and measurable outcomes can be found in the hotel’s latest Sustainability Report.

“Achieving GSTC Certification is an important milestone for not just all of us at Viceroy Bali, but also the wider communities in which we share both privilege and responsibility through operating in Bali.” said Patrick Farrell, General Manager of Viceroy Bali.

“While we are proud of this recognition, we see it as a continuation of our journey rather than a final stop. Sustainability influences many of the decisions we make every day, from how we operate the resort to how we support our local community and protect the natural beauty that surrounds us. Being the first in Ubud to obtain this certification reinforces our commitment to responsible luxury and inspires us to continue improving for the benefit of our guests, our team, and future generations.”

As a proudly independent, family-owned luxury resort in the heart of Ubud, Viceroy Bali remains committed to creating meaningful experiences while ensuring that the operations contribute positively to Bali’s environment, culture, and communities. GSTC Certification represents another important step in that ongoing journey.

About Viceroy Bali

Nestled in the lush highlands of Ubud, Viceroy Bali is an award-winning luxury resort offering a collection of private pool villas, world-class dining, wellness experiences, and authentic personalised service. Family-owned and operated, the resort combines the privacy and exclusivity of a boutique retreat with the facilities and service standards of a leading luxury destination.

Set above the Valley of the Kings and surrounded by tropical rainforest, Viceroy Bali provides an authentic connection to Bali’s natural beauty while delivering unforgettable experiences for discerning travellers from around the world.

viceroybali.com/en/sustainability