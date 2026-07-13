A new destination dedicated to sport, wellness and community emerges in Bali with the grand opening of ARETE. Inspired by the Greek philosophy of areté – the pursuit of excellence and reaching one’s highest potential – the integrated lifestyle complex is designed for everyone from dedicated athletes to those simply embracing a more active way of life.

More than a sports facility, ARETE brings together training, recovery and social connection within a thoughtfully designed environment. The complex features seven panoramic padel courts, including a competition court built for tournaments, alongside a premium fitness centre operated by Pallas Fit Ground, offering gym facilities and group fitness classes. Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy the mini soccer field for training sessions and friendly matches.

Complementing its sporting facilities is a dedicated wellness and recovery sanctuary, where visitors can recharge with a swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi and ice bath. By placing equal emphasis on recovery and performance, ARETE promotes a balanced approach to health and fitness.

Following the successful Grand Opening event on 5 July 2026, ARETE Sports Complex invites sports and wellness enthusiasts to discover its premium facilities through a limited-time Early Bird promotion, available from 6 July to 6 September 2026. Designed to encourage more people to embrace an active lifestyle, the introductory offer features savings of up to 30% on selected Pallas Performance gym and class and Pallas Recovery memberships, with flexible options available from day passes to annual memberships.

Padel players can also take advantage of promotional court rates, with 60-minute sessions starting from IDR 380,000, 90-minute sessions from IDR 580,000, and 120-minute sessions from IDR 760,000. Meanwhile, football enthusiasts and community teams can book the complex’s Mini Soccer field from IDR 750,000 during weekday non-peak hours and IDR 1,100,000 during weekend peak hours. The promotion extends to ARETE’s wellness and training programmes, including introductory pricing on Personal Training sessions with both Fitness Coaches and Head Fitness Coaches, alongside private and group Pilates classes tailored to different fitness goals.

Bringing together state-of-the-art facilities, expert coaching and a welcoming community atmosphere, ARETE Sports Complex continues to position itself as a comprehensive hub for fitness, recovery and recreation in South Bali. With exclusive introductory rates available for a limited period, the Early Bird promotion offers an ideal opportunity to experience the complex’s diverse sporting and wellness facilities firsthand.

ARETE Sports Complex is open daily from 6 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5938 917 or follow @aretesports.bali for updates.

ARETE Sports Complex

Jl. Pantai Balangan No.88, Jimbaran

+62 813 5938 917

@aretesports.bali

aretesportscomplex.com