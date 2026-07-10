Haute cuisine and degustation experiences… now these can be found across the world. What makes fine dining in Bali any different? Well, inspired by Indonesia’s very own recipes, produce and traditions, the chefs of Bali’s top restaurants pay homage to the country they are in by fusing flavours and ingredients of the region into high cuisine cooking.

The result, showcased in the restaurants below, is world-class fine dining in Bali with an unmistakable Indonesian touch. From fine dining in Ubud to Uluwatu, these restaurants go above and beyond to present a truly decadent experience.

How do we define ‘fine dining’? To be categorised as fine dining by NOW! Bali, restaurants must serve a degustation (or ‘tasting’) menu, present an impeccable standard of service, and offer a wine or drinks pairing to complement their menu.

SALTLICK

Fine dining steakhouse in Seminyak

Among the standout destinations for fine dining in Bali, SALTLICK presents a sophisticated culinary experience where premium steaks, wood-fired cooking and spectacular ocean views take centre stage. Located above the iconic KU DE TA, this elegant steakhouse offers an elevated setting overlooking Seminyak Beach, making it ideal for sunset dinners, celebrations and memorable evenings of luxury dining in Bali.

Designed with contemporary sophistication, SALTLICK blends warm timber interiors, marble tabletops, plush leather booths and an open kitchen centred around its custom-built wood-fired grill. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted ocean views, whilst the outdoor terrace invites guests to savour the sea breeze, further cementing its reputation as one of the best restaurants in Seminyak.

Led by Chef Jeremy Hunt, the menu showcases expertly grilled premium meats, celebrating the rich flavours achieved through traditional wood-fire cooking. Signature cuts include in-house aged Black Angus T-Bone, Porterhouse, Tomahawk and New York Strip, alongside Wagyu selections such as tenderloin, ribeye and picanha. House-made sauces, indulgent sides and seasonal accompaniments complete a dining experience worthy of any discerning steak enthusiast.

Beyond its exceptional beef selection, this fine dining restaurant in Bali also features house-hung charcuterie, wood-fired seafood and thoughtfully crafted appetisers, ensuring something for every palate. An extensive international wine collection, available by glass or bottle, has been carefully curated to complement every course.

Combing impeccable hospitality, world-class ingredients and a breathtaking beachfront location, SALTLICK has earned its place among the leading venues for fine dining in Bali. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in an exceptional meal, this refined steakhouse in Seminyak delivers expertly crafted cuisine, thoughtful service and unforgettable sunset views – bringing together everything that defines luxury dining in Bali.

Open daily from 5 PM to 12 AM.

+62 82247972138 | @saltlickbali | saltlick.com

Apéritif Restaurant

Fine dining restaurant in Ubud

As one of Bali’s most opulent fine dining restaurants, Apéritif Restaurant welcomes patrons into its grand 1920s-inspired restaurant, nestled between a verdant rice field and the majestic Ubud river valley.

Inside, Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken and his team showcase their mastery from the open kitchen, visible from the sparkling dining hall. Offering a classic degustation journey, complete with the European traditions of pre-dinner drinks and canapés, Apéritif presents a true fine dining experience in Bali.

Premium ingredients are very much at the centre of Chef Nic’s creations, but these are complemented with eclectic flavours inspired by global cuisine, from European, Japanese and many lesser-known Indonesian recipes. The fresh Opu Fish emulates the richly aromatic Sulawesi dish, ‘woku’; a Javanese-inspired dish, ‘Mangut’, with a lemongrass-smoked Red Snapper; ‘Duck’, presents a unique combination of a Madura Island sauce with Bali’s classic lawar minced vegetables, accompanying a rich and delicate duck breast.

A crowd favourite since Apéritif opened its doors is ‘Venison Wellington’, which features foie gras and a gravy inspired by Indonesia’s most celebrated curry, rendang. From these fusion flavours, to clean classics — ‘Russian Sturgeon Caviar’, ‘Canadian Lobster’, ‘Heirloom Tomato’ — every dish is immaculately presented, staying true to the culture of haute cuisine. A selection of 6 or 8-course degustation menus is available, including vegetarian and vegan options. This is complemented by the premium wine list and signature cocktail creations by head mixologist Panji Wisrawan from the adjoining Pinstripe Bar, a destination in its own right.

The venue has recently unveiled ‘The Private Dining Room at Apéritif’, which offers a private chef’s table for up to 12 guests with direct access to the kitchen and greater interaction. A dedicated waiter serves the 7-course degustation menu, paired with the finest wines selected by the restaurant’s new French sommelier.

Open for Lunch (12 pm) and Dinner (6 pm).

+62 361 908 2777 | res@aperitif.com | aperitif.com

Rumari

Fine dining restaurant in Jimbaran

The name ‘Rumari’ is a portmanteau of three Indonesian words, Rumah, Purnama and Matahari, or the House of the Sun and Moon, reflecting the restaurant’s dedication to all that grows beneath the gaze of these two celestial elements. Perched at the highest point of the Raffles Bali, the restaurant looks over the verdant grounds of the Jimbaran resort and out to the iconic Jimbaran Bay in the distance.

At the heart of Rumari’s ‘ethos’ is a commitment to showcase Bali and Indonesia’s natural bounty and supporting local producers. As such, Chef Gaetean and team follow their 80/20 rule to craft their menus: 80% of produce sourced from the archipelago, while the remaining 20% are imported out of necessity. This is seen through the restaurants 7-Step and 9-Step ‘Journeys’, where each course is defined and curated around a chosen local ingredient, highlighting both a region and a treasured producer.

The 7 Steps Journey is Bali-focused, taking diners on a whirlwind tour of the island: from the shores of Jimbaran, where a fresh local tuna is served with a zingy Balinese chilli relish; up to the Sibang countryside where a delicate chawanmushi, or Japanese-style egg custard is infused with heirloom tomatoes and an Indonesian padang-style seasoning, topped with the region’s freshwater. Savour Australia’s exquisite Gundagi Lamb chop alongside Plaga-grown cassava croquets and finish with bittersweet notes of Tabanan’s cacao beans, transformed into a thick chocolate brûlée layered with kue lapis and a cashew crumble. The 9 Steps Journey offers an even more expansive culinary exploration, from the heritage pigs of Baturiti to the treasured mud crabs of West Sumatra.

Everything Chef Gaetan does is creative and playful, from the bite-sized amuse bouche of mini Beef Rendang Bao and Pork Tacos to the Indonesian market snack-inspired petit fours. Also, diners can follow their journey on the personally-printed maps that pinpoint where each ingredient comes from.

As a consistent recipient of the Wine Spectator Awards (2022-2024), and 250 labels on their list, an excellent wine pairing is essentially guaranteed. More indulgent still, as the first and only restaurant listed as a ‘KRUG Ambassade’ in Indonesia, the premium wine pairing option at Rumari goes above and beyond.

Rumari is open to non-resort guests from 6pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday, only for the restaurant’s tasting journeys. Vegetarian and vegan experiences are available. Bookings are essential.

+62 361 2015800 | dining.bali@raffles.com | raffles.com/bali

Koral

Fine dining restaurant in Nusa Dua

The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s aquarium restaurant, Koral, is truly an experience. From the moment guests descend the steps and enter this subterranean sanctuary it is difficult not to be overcome by a sense of wonder. Welcomed by the surreal scenes of flitting schools of tropical fish, gliding reef sharks and manta rays, the expansive aquarium windows make it seem like one has actually entered an aquatic world.

Take a seat inside this underwater fine dining restaurant and explore the menus curated by Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali, whose past career includes earning a Michelin Star for his own restaurant, Hostellerie La Montagne in Haute-Marne, Champagne, France.

Chef channels his Michelin-worthy skills to offer something completely new, launching four menus –Vegetal (six-courses), Experience (five-courses, seafood only), Gourmet (six-courses) and the most premium experience, Zen (eight-courses)- which showcase his signature French-style, applied to local ingredients and Indonesian recipes. 80% of the ingredients at Koral are sourced locally, with only a handful of the premium ingredients like beef and caviar imported.

The Zen menu best encapsulates Chef Jean-Baptiste’s vision for Koral. Inspiration for the dishes came suddenly during one of his regular meditations sessions, the chef shares, hence its name. The eight-course menu transitions fluidly between dishes, gradually getting more robust, starting with a delicate Caviar entrée, enjoyed with house-made potato churros to sashimi-grade Shrimps, a rare find in Bali, lightly torched; then Hokkaido Scallop, served with foie gras; Mushroom Lobster, with a medley of mushrooms; Dry-Aged Red Snapper, the non-seafood course of Veau Sous La Mère, a double beef combination of rich veal and striploin.

Finish with Banana Parsley, a pre-dessert blending unlikely ingredients, with a parsley sorbet cooling a smooth peanut and banana cream; and Sensation Blanche, a light, tart and citrusy dish comprised of a meringue-enclosed cheesecake.

Advanced booking is required to dine at Koral, with dinner available only to adults with a smart casual dress code. Children may join lunchtime seatings.

+62 811 3880 7788 | koral.bali@kempinski.com | kempinski.com/bali

The cave by Chef Ryan Clift

Fine dining restaurant in Uluwatu

Dine among stalagmites and stalactites deep beneath the earth’s surface at The cave by Chef Ryan Clift. This natural found below the the edge Bali resort in Uluwatu, was first discovered in 2013, later transformed into a one-of-a-kind destination for fine dining in Bali.

With the help of design firm Ushers Beyond Design (UBD), this subterranean environment was reimagined into a modern restaurant, where dining alcoves have been built between the cave formations, said to be 25,000 years old. Engravings inspired by Bali’s own Goa Gajah, and dramatic lighting and decor make for an unforgettable destination. Open to 22 seats at a time, it is a highly exclusive meal.

Of course, the location is only half the experience. When it comes to the menu, Chef Ryan Clift present an ever-evolving menu, changing every four months to showcase the finest seasonal ingredients. Guests are invited to indulge in a curated 7-course menu for an exquisite dining experience, or savour a 10-course menu for lunch and an exclusive second dinner at 9 PM—each thoughtfully designed to elevate the senses.

But lunch and dinner are more than just meals, they are theatrical experiences, with projection mapping bringing the cave to life with every course that is served. This is complemented of course by expertly paired premium wines and cocktails. Art, nature, food and drinks become one down at The cave.

Set within the raw beauty of a cave, The cave by Chef Ryan Clift is more than a restaurant—it is a hidden gem, offering a culinary adventure. Whether savouring delicate flavours or marvelling at the stunning natural formations, each visit promises an unforgettable journey through taste, time, and innovation.

Open from Tuesday to Sundays

Lunch from 12.30 to 2.30 pm, Dinner: 5.30 to 7.30 pm and 9 to 11pm

+62 361 847 0700 | cave@theedgebali.com | thecavebali.com

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Fine dining restaurant in Ubud

When you think of fine dining in Ubud, you’ll likely think of Mozaic. Opened 20 years ago by Founder and Head Chef Chris Salans, Mozaic introduced Indonesian ingredients to French haute cuisine. With its al-fresco seating scattered within the warmth of a whimsical tropical garden, this intimate dining venue gave the classic ‘white tablecloth experience’ a Bali twist.

In December 2022, Mozaic Ubud was ‘reborn’ , with Chef Blake Thornley, a previous Executive Chef, joining Chef Chris in creating a brand-new experience for the renowned restaurant after two decades. The restaurant remains at its original venue in Ubud, but the interior design has been revamped. A ‘fresh’ green colour palate to match the tropical vegetation, adding lots of natural wood finishes to give warmth and sophistication. The dining room is now air-conditioned, with contemporary furnishings added.

The most important changes are of course to the menu, into which Chef Blake Thornley has presented his own creativity in the eclectic dishes. Staying within the core philosophy of highlighting Indonesian spices and seasonal ingredients, Chef Blake’s new menu includes ‘Blue Swimmer Crab’, with pomelo lard, and laksa leaf; ‘Seared Foie Gras’, with smoked eel, apple and lemongrass.

The Botanical Menu (vegetarian) is incredibly innovative, with ‘Beef Carpaccio’, a rendang-spice inspired tofu creation; Black Pudding, a reimagining of this British classic; and The Whole Onion, featuring a rare mushroom, burnt bread and onion. Mozaic’s quintessential experience to presenting a board of produce to the table to showcase Indonesia’s rich produce remains.

Mozaic offers a Seasonal and Botanical Degustation Menu of either 6 or 8 courses, wine pairings are also available. The new Lounge experience invites guests to experience an a la carte selection of whimsical bites and sips from the Mozaic kitchen and bar. Make your way to Mozaic for an exquisite fine dining in Bali experience.

+62 821 4723 5550 | info@mozaic-bali.com | mozaic-bali.com

Kayuputi

Fine dining in Nusa Dua

One of the most iconic fine dining in Bali is found at the illustrious The St. Regis Bali Resort, overlooking the white sand shores of Nusa Dua Beach. Transforming Pan-Asian flavours into an haute cuisine experience, Kayuputi showcases how the region’s offerings can be elevated.

The restaurant has embodied the Balinese wisdom of “Nyegara Gunung”, from the mountain to the ocean, aimed at showcasing the bounty of both land and sea. Thus, it is only appropriate that it was the late Balinese Executive Chef Agung Gede who was at the helm of the Kayuputi kitchen. Renowned for his culinary craftsmanship, Chef Agung’s skill in exquisitely decorating each dish was matched by his ability to fuse Asian and Western flavours with such finesse. Sadly he passed away in 2023, but his legacy lives on.

Offering a la carte and degustation experiences for both lunch and dinner — and not to mention their sensational ‘Astor Brunch’ on Sunday — there are many dishes to experience at Kayuputi. To illustrate some of these superb creations, on the dinner menu you’ll find their signature dish, ‘Nyegara Gunung’, featuring Yellowfin Tuna, “rujak bulung” seaweed – cucumber, kuah pindang – tamarind fluid (representing the sea); and Wewangen Spices-Marinated Wagyu Beef Picanha, slow-braised banana blossom, pangi spices meat jus (representing land). Other specialities include Jembrana mud-crab flat dumpling ‘(shimeji mushroom, pickled salad, laksa crab emulsion, laksa leaf oil); Plaga farm zucchini ‘(zucchini tartare, citrus, coconut yoghurt, cilantro oil, organic tofu stuffed zucchini flower, lemongrass coconut, pineapple sambal); and for dessert a very unique hazelnut gianduja ‘(creamy hazelnut gianduja, blackcurrant coulis, oat milk ice cream).

That’s not all, as Kayuputi’s own wine list has been awarded by the Wine Spectator Awards, for 13 consecutive years. So, quite the dining experience awaits in their sublime setting of white wood (‘kayu putih’) and Indonesian artefacts, overlooking the Indian Ocean.

+62 361 300 6786 | kayuputi.bali@stregis.com | kayuputibali.com

Kubu

Fine dining restaurant in Ubud

Sprawling along the banks of the sacred Ayung River, Mandapa, A Ritz Carlton Reserve presents its signature fine dining destination, Kubu. Guests are invited to sample Mediterranean-European cuisine in the cooling Ubud Valley atmosphere.

If the setting wasn’t special enough, Kubu is housed in a unique all-bamboo structure to match its all-natural surroundings. Inside are private dining cocoons that overlook the gushing river waters.

The menu is the creation of Javanese-born Executive Chef Bayu Timur, who brings 14 years of five-star experience and even represented Indonesia in the prestigious Bocuse ‘dOr Asia Pacific competition in 2018.

All dishes, including offerings in the signature six to eight-course degustation and à la carte menus, showcase Mediterranean-European specialties prepared with Bali-sourced ingredients. Diners will find seafood specialities like the Scallop “Crudo” Hokkaido (scallop, lemon gel, green gazpacho, avruga pearl) or the Lobster and Crab Ravioli (lobster consommé, broccoli, onion, crab oil). From the land, specialities include Beef Wellington (Black Angus beef tenderloin, foie gras, king mushroom, truffled potato, red wine sauce) and the ever-delicate Wagyu Beef “Kiwami” Mb 9+, served with asparagus, king mushroom, truffled potato, red wine sauce. Some a la carte highlights that aren’t on the tasting menus include the Canadian Lobster Linguine, Foie Gras Terrine and Moroccan spiced Lamb Rack with warm cauliflower salad.

As a popular fine dining in Bali, this dinner-only destination boasts a locale that’s hard to beat, where the cosy, semi-outdoor venue allows diners to enjoy the fresh Ubud air alongside an equally fresh fine dining menu.

+62 361 479 2777 | kubuatmandapa@ritzcarlton.com | kubuatmandapa.com

MAURI Restaurant

Fine dining restaurant in Seminyak

After four successful years heading Il Ristorante at Bulgari Resort Bali and another four overlooking the award-winning dining venues at Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Ubud, Chef Maurizio decided it was time to fully express his culinary style.

Back in 2019, the acclaimed Italian chef opened MAURI restaurant, where he coiuld bring his hometown flavours to a new, discerning audience in the buzzing Seminyak neighbourhood. MAURI is one of two Italian fine dining restaurants in Bali.

Together with a fellow Italian restaurateur, Chef Maurizio presents his offerings that showcase his approach to keeping the integrity of ingredients as pure and authentic as possible in a contemporary setting that exudes the warmth of Pugliese, an Italian region where the chef hails from. Aiming to use homemade items from its hydroponic garden on the rooftop as much as possible and by selecting the highest quality of local products in collaboration with Balinese farmers, MAURI offers a conscious cuisine that respects the ingredient’s seasonality and its origins. For those after fine dining in Bali, right in the heart of Seminyak, Mauri is where to go.

+62 817 776 177 | @mauri_restaurant | mauri-restaurant.com

di Mare Restaurant

Fine dining in Uluwatu

With a location that’s hard to beat atop the cliffs of Uluwatu, this al-fresco hotspot with impeccable views across the Indian Ocean is a true fine dining in Bali destination. At di Mare, found in the five-star Karma Kandara resort, Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek takes guests on a discovery of his favourite Indonesian ingredients, infused masterfully into a fine dining experience.

Travel has been one of the biggest inspirations for the American-born chef, as has his kitchen team, who have shared their knowledge of Balinese and Javanese cuisine and produce. Their collective knowledge has resulted in some exotic regional ingredients being used in the dishes at di Mare.

The restaurant’s signature, a must-try- is ‘Butterfish Aburi’, lightly torched butterfish which has been cured in volcanic salt from Java, dressed in fresh pressed sugar cane juice with coconut vinegar from Tabanan, matoa fruit, curry leaves and green chillies. Another fusion favourite is ‘Australian Lamb Loin’, roasted after being marinated in a Borneo guajillo chilli paste with palm sugar from Roti Island — this is served with purple sweet-potato gnocchi, roasted root vegetables from Bedugul and lightly sauced with a kluwek demiglace. Kluwek, a particularly flavourful black fruit pulp inside the seed of a kepayang/pangium tree, is the chef’s self-confessed favourite Indonesian spice, one which he must actively avoid overusing. Another dish that features this ‘black gold’ is ‘Roasted Kingfish with puffed Balinese Red Rice, with morning glory and a roasted fish bone ‘rawon’ (a central Java dish with kluwek at its core) – an extremely complex sauce with loads of flavour and layers.

Such inspirations are found in the starters and desserts too. sandwiching Chef’s richly flavoured mains with respectively fresh and sweet flavour profiles. di Mare has a fabulous wine list, but for a uniquely ‘Karma’ touch, try one of the custom-made Karma Wines, with Rosé, Burgundy and Beaujolais varieties available, all made from renowned vineyards in France. di Mare really brings fine dining to Uluwatu.

+62 811 3820 3360 | fbadmin@karmakandara.com | karmakandara.com