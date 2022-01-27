With Bali’s stunning natural beauty, it’s of no surprise that golf has found a home on the island of the gods. Whilst certainly not the biggest tourist lure to the island, golf in Bali is truly a stunning experience that any golfer would certainly plan their holiday around! From a round of 18 on the side of a mountain, to breathtaking coastal courses, here we share the 5 best golf courses in Bali.

If you’re in Bali 18 April 2020, join this huge charity golf competition, run by Marriott International Hotels Bali.

Bali National Golf Club – Nusa Dua

Located within THE MAJ NUSA DUA, the award-winning Bali National Golf Club is the perfect destination for all golfers, whether you are a beginner, a pro or even just a casual weekend golfer seeking to blow off some steam.

A mere 20-minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the golf club offers guests a luxurious golfing experience throughout the 18-hole course which has three distinct playing environments. Said to be one of the most challenging golf courses in Bali.





Creeks, canyons and local vegetations surround holes 1 through 9, whilst holes 10 through 16 presents lush, gently-sculptured fairways through a mature grove. The final two holes, the island green hole 17 and the lakeside hole 18, are challenges to test the skills of the best golfers out there.

Bali National Golf Club features several facilities, including home to the Leadbetter Golf Academy, fully-equipped locker rooms, a Pro-Shop, The Golfer’s Lounge & Terrace, VIP meeting room, and the VIP Lounge.

Overlooking the challenging last two holes are the Bali National Golf Villas, which enjoys 7 luxurious villas that can accommodate up to 6 guests each. To enhance the unique golfing experience and stay, guests are assigned a Personal Butler to accommodate all of their needs and requests.



Kawasan Wisata, Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 791

info@balinational.com

balinational.com

New Kuta Golf Bali – Pecatu

Nestled in the exclusive Pecatu Indah Resort of the Bukit Peninsula area is the New Kuta Golf. This Bali golf course is perched above the stunning limestone cliffs with breathtaking views of Dreamland and Balangan Beach.

Spanning across a massive 85 hectares of championship standard course and the first links style layout in Indonesia. The course offers five sets of tees to guarantee an enjoyable experience for all golfers with varying skills. New Kuta Golf ranks amongst the best and most challenging golf courses in Bali and all of Asia.





The 18 hole and 72 par course is designed in natural desert-like landscape with native trees, a semi Scottish rough of existing shrubs, long grass and creepers. New Kuta Golf offers a selective public welcome, bookings one day in advance for selected public and privilege members, tournament packages and Seashore Paspalum turf grass.

Overlooking the panoramic scenery of lush fairways and the ocean, the New Kuta Golf Clubhouse boasts luxurious facilities including a restaurant, bar, spa and function rooms.

Open daily for breakfast from 6am, the Link Restaurant & Bar grants guests views of the 9th and 18th holes of the golf course. The restaurant also caters for lunch, morning and afternoon teas, and light snacks all day until 7pm with a la carte dining served every day of the week. Guests can dine in the air-conditioned restaurant or at the Terrace whilst watching golfers in the field.

The open space Atrium connects from the Link Restaurant & Bar through the Clubhouse and is used for pre and post event functions. Climb up to the look-out tower right next to the clubhouse and experience Bali’s mesmerising sunsets.



Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Pecatu

+62 361 8481 333

reservation@newkutagolf.com

newkutagolf.co.id

Handara Golf & Resort Bali – Bedugul

Located in the highlands of Bedugul, Handara Golf & Resort Bali is a mountain golf course and resort nestled up on the hills of Desa Pancasari. The breathtaking setting and scenery, comfortable hotel and cottage facilities along with an exceptional dining venue guarantees a magical stay at this golf and resort destination.

Handara is ranked amongst the “Top 50 Greatest Golf Courses in the World” by GOLF Magazine, making it a must-play out of all the golf courses in Bali.





The golf course boasts lush tropical gardens, breezy weather and unparalleled mountain views which makes it the perfect escape for golfers seeking a tranquil golf experience.

As one of the oldest clubs in Bali, Handara has recently gone through some major renovations to enhance guests’ golf experience. The newest additions to Handara include the new Breeze Terrace which presents a fantastic 180° panoramic mountain views, the new Soyokaze restaurant serving appetising Japanese cuisine by Handara’s veteran chef, the new Pro-Shop, a Ladies Locker Room and the renovated Cottage and Chalet rooms.

Desa Pancasari, Bedugul

+62 362 3422 646

sales@handaragolfresort.com

handaragolfresort.com

Bali Beach Golf Course – Sanur

Located in the grounds of the Inna Grand Bali Beach Hotel and Resort, Bali Beach Golf Course is Sanur’s preeminent golf range surrounded by lush tall trees and mounding lakes. This 9-hole golf course in Bali has also seen some new upgrades including a freshly designed and constructed greens, elevating the beauty aesthetic of the course. The course itself has been well-constructed to test out the skills of golfers in all levels.





The greens have been carefully designed to ensure a good putting surface, with subtle breaks on the greens and is well-bunkered, with a small gap for stray shots. Golfers might face a challenge when the wind factors into play, specifically on hole 2, which is a par-3. The course presents enough variables and obstacles for golfers with its seven par-4’s, one par-5 and one par-3.

An exclusive golf range with a wide range of facilities and accommodations, Bali Beach Golf Course aims to provide an enjoyable golf and country club experience. They offer club rental, golf lessons, golf voucher, tournament packages, night driving range and the EZ Golf Membership (Yearly Membership). Facilities provided include locker rooms, caddies, Sector Bar, Restaurant, Lounge and Event House, a Ballroom, an Executive Room, Sector Lounge, Sector Verandah and a Pro-Shop. Found in Sanur it is one of the most accessible golf courses in Bali.

Jl. Hang Tuah No. 58, Sanur

+62 361 287 733

balibeachgolfcourse.com

Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club – Uluwatu

Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club is one of the newest members of the world-class golf courses in Bali. Established in October 2016, the golf course is perched above the limestone cliff top of the Bukit Peninsula with views of the world-renowned surf breaks. The venue offers 18 championship-calibre par-3 golf holes, the first of its kind in Bali, framed with rustic architectural relics and magical panoramic views of the Indian Ocean as a backdrop.





A typical round will last around 120 minutes, with its efficient par-54 layout, though golfers will still come across a set of challenges. This is a fun experience for those looking for a lighter experience of golf in Bali. The signature hole in the course is the 148-yard 13th hole, framed by three bunkers with curved stone walls in the foreground and an ornate tower as the background. The golf course is an art masterpiece itself, with dramatic rock outcroppings, terraced rice fields and views of the white sandy beach and ocean.







The clubhouse is designed with inspirations derived from the majestic temples of Bali. The clubhouse accommodates golfers with locker rooms, a Pro-Shop , a restaurant and a wedding venue. Golfers can cool down at The Kul-Kul Restaurant, Bukit Pandawa’s most iconic venue, where the flawless design merges comfort, luxury and sustainability with elegant hospitality.

Jl. Gunung Payung No. 8, Pandawa

+62 361 4725 989

marketing@bukitpandawagolf.com

bukitpandawa.com