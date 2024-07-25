Presenting an eclectic destination defined by natural stone, evocative murals and candle-lit corners, Vagabondo welcomes diners into a world of Mediterranean flair and flavours. Serving up their signature take on modern Greek cuisine, the stylish Seminyak restaurant presents an immersive experience that encompasses great food, drinks and atmosphere.

Vagabondo, adding to the culinary reputation of the Jalan Petitenget, Seminyak, is the result of three distinct forces coming together. Chef Daniele Taddeo’s menu is at the heart of the restaurant’s offerings, whilst Morris Levi’s design acumen creates a stunning location in which to indulge comfortably, and finally the industry experience is brought in by the Tavolo Group, a Bali hospitality company with many successful restaurants under their belt.

“At Vagabondo, our goal is to create an environment where art and food coalesce to offer a unique dining experience,” shares Levi, the visionary behind the restaurant’s unique look and feel. Giving off a cool, bohemian atmosphere, the interiors of Vagabondo feels as if a group of artists took over Greek ruins and made it into their plush and chic hideaway. As such, it has become a popular place for friends to enjoy intimate dinners in their chosen corners, or a destination for a lively drink, dance and mingle on given nights.

Of course, cementing Vagabondo as a Mediterranean destination is its food, where Chef Daniele and his team cook up innovative Greek cuisine new to Bali. The classics are reinvented here, such as the twists on favourite dips like the creamy ‘Avocado Tzatziki’ and indulgent ‘Truffle Humus’. From their Raw menu, the Smoked Octopus Carpaccio is a must try.

The fresh bounty of Mediterranean cuisine is found across the starters, with flavourful Greek and Beetroot Salads, and cheese favourites like the ‘Stracciatella & Prosciutto’ or the Greek speciality, ‘Sagnaki’, pan-fried Gruyere cheese served with honeycomb and oregano.

The mains are bold, hearty and all-satisfying, showcasing the mastery of Greek flavours when it comes to seafood and meat. A signature is certainly the ‘Salt-Crusted Red Snapper’, a generous dish to share, flambéed table-side. Pistachio-crusted ‘Lamb Fillet’, a ‘Blue River Prawn’ served with marrow, and the ‘Slow-Cooked Pork Belly’ are among other protein delights.

Of course a selection of Prime Beef Cuts are found, including Tomahawk, Ribeye and Tenderloin; as well as elevated pasta dishes, like the ‘Lobster Linguini’ and ‘Squid Ink Risotto’. On their dessert menu, why not try a Greek classic, ‘Rizogalo’, an indulgent rice pudding with cinnamon and vanilla notes.

“Our dishes are inspired by the vibrant flavours of Greece and are designed to delight both the taste buds and the eyes,” adds Chef Daniele.

Beyond the dining experience, Vagabondo makes the most of their sophisticated ambience every Friday with ‘Cocktails and Beats’, where a live DJ plays post-dinner (9pm onwards), enticing guests to keep the night going with a selection of great signature and classic cocktails.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 6 AM – 2 AM

Jl. Petitenget No.17d, Bali

+62 813 5393 7848 (WA)

@vagabondo_bali

vagabondo-bali.com