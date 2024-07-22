Bali boasts a broad variety of dining spots to enjoy with your friends or family. However, not to be overlooked are the Mediterranean and Greek restaurants Bali is rich in. Discover new flavours as we highlight the best Mediterranean and Greek restaurants in Bali, each with their own unique ambiance, recipes, and tastes. Experience authentic Greek moussaka and fresh Mediterranean (sea)food in Bali’s top spots.

Browse by area:

Seminyak – Kuta – Legian – Canggu – Pererenan – Nusa Dua – Ubud

Seminyak

MILOS

Greek restaurant in Seminyak

Of course, this restaurant can’t be missed in this listing. At MILOS, it’s just as if you’re in Greece. Found on Jalan Mertanadi, this spot is both an eye-catcher and a must-visit when you’re looking for a place to eat Greek delights in Seminyak.

Stepping into MILOS, guests will be welcomed into a light, vibrant space. The restaurant showcases traditional Greek interior through its design, blending white and blue tones with natural elements as stone-tiled walls. This luminous space will take guests on a journey where their taste buds will be delighted with a wide range of traditional Greek dishes.

MILOS has a broad variety of foods to offer. Be sure to try their typical snacks like zucchini balls kolokithokeftedes, or soutzoukakia, beef meatballs in red wine sauce, or tiropita, their signature cheese pie with feta cheese. Of course, MILOS serves a variety of souvlaki’s, moussaka’s and Greek salads as well, seamlessly blending a selection of traditional Greek dishes on their menu.

MILOS is open daily from 8:00 AM to 11:30 PM

Book Now: +62 813 5305 1400 | Instagram

SUMAK Bali

Middle Eastern Restaurant in Seminyak

Bringing the fragrant flavours of Turkey to the island, SUMAK Bali aims to present an authentic cultural experience in both place and palate. The restaurant is named after the versatile red spice, sumac, which is so central to Middle Eastern cuisine, SUMAK Bali aims to present an authentic cultural experience in both place and palate.

SUMAK Bali pays homage to the country’s heritage and history through design, featuring elements like traditionally woven carpets and kilim, such as those made by Turkey’s nomadic tribes since the 3rd Century; paintings depict 15th-century court musicians and dancers of the Ottoman Empire era. Walls are painted in the signature clay red, adorned with flowing curtain fixtures, antiquated mirrors and ornate hanging lights iconic of the region.

The scene is set for a fine Turkish culinary experience, and the menu at SUMAK Bali certainly delivers. Start with a wide selection of Mezes, unique dips like Atom, homemade strained yoghurt with fried spicy red peppers; or Cig Kofte, made of lean minced raw beef, bulgur, kneaded with spices and pepper paste. Everything is prepared fresh daily, including the Turkish bread hot out of the oven.

For heartier options, SUMAK Bali serves up the all-time favourite Kebab and Doner Kebab, perfectly prepared char-grilled skewers or succulent slices of beef, served with sides of breads or dips or fresh salads. Diners can savour the restaurant’s Specials, including Mixed Grills to share, or authentic ‘Tava’, a diced meat stir fry. Finally, SUMAK presents authentic Turkish desserts, including the ever-indulgent Baklava.

From start to finish, SUMAK presents an immersive Turkish dining experience, rich in flavour and spice!

Book Now: +62 811 3098 8989 | @sumakbali

Mykonos

Greek restaurant in Seminyak

Located on the famous Jalan Kayu Aya in Seminyak, also known as ‘Oberoi Street’ or ‘Eat Street,’ Mykonos stands out as a must-visit destination for food lovers. This vibrant street is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, and when you’re in the mood for fresh and authentic Greek cuisine, Mykonos is the perfect choice.

Mykonos brings the flavors of Greece to Bali with a menu that features all your favorites. Whether you’re craving gyros, shoarma, Greek salads, or pita’s, you’ll find it all here. Don’t miss their traditional home-made moussaka, a hearty and flavorful dish that embodies the essence of Greek comfort food. For seafood enthusiasts, the signature fried calamari is a must-try, delivering a crispy and delicious experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

For a genuine taste of Greece amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Seminyak’s ‘Eat Street’, choose Mykonos. Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience that combines the best of Greek hospitality and cuisine right in the heart of Bali.

Mykonos is open every day from 12 PM to 21:00 PM.

Book Now: +62 361 733253 | Instagram

Nostimo Greek Grill Bali

Greek restaurant in Seminyak and Ubud

Greek cuisine is renowned for its wholesome, hearty dishes and the philosophy of simple but high-quality raw ingredients. At Nostimo, this culinary philosophy is brought to life in every dish they serve. Indulge yourself at this Greek culinary haven and savour a delicious experience that transports you straight to the islands of Greece.

As the weather warms up, Nostimo’s summer salads become the stars of the menu. Picture yourself enjoying a vibrant oyster mushroom salad on a sunny day, a dish that perfectly captures the essence of summer. These salads are flavourful, colourful and showcase the freshness of seasonal ingredients. For those who prefer a lighter meal, Nostimo offers grilled fish served with skordalia, a traditional Greek garlic mousse. This dish combines the delicate flavors of perfectly grilled fish with the bold, creamy taste of skordalia. One of Nostimo’s signature and most beloved dishes is the freshly prepared Greek-style grilled octopus. The octopus is expertly grilled, resulting in a tender and flavourful delicacy that is sure to become a favorite.

So, come and enjoy a meal at Nostimo, where every dish is crafted with care and passion. Enjoy your meal, or as they say in Greek: kalí órexi!

Nostimo is open daily from 11:00 AM in Seminyak and Ubud.

Book Now: +62 812-3970-3636 | Instagram

Kuta – Legian

Santorini

Greek restaurant in Kuta, Seminyak and Canggu

Experience the essence of Greece at Santorini, a beloved dining destination with three vibrant locations. The restaurant offers an authentic Greek dining experience that transports you straight to the picturesque island of Santorini. With three thriving locations, Santorini has become a beloved culinary destination for those seeking the rich flavors and warm hospitality of Greece.

At Santorini, every dish tells a story. The restaurant is a family affair, serving the same delicious recipes that the owners grew up with in their homeland. From the moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by the enticing aromas, vibrant sights, and delightful sounds that define Greek culture. Be transported to the picturesque island of Santorini with its white décor, lush green plants, colourful flowers and charming blue window frames.

The goal is simple: to let you smell, see, and taste what the family experienced growing up in Greece. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or a leisurely family dinner, the cozy and stylish ambiance makes every visit special.

Santorini’s menu is a celebration of Greek culinary delights. Enjoy their famous Pita Souvlaki, available in halal, vegetarian, and vegan options, or indulge in fresh seafood or a mix dip plate. Complement your meal with a glass of ouzo, the classic anise-flavored Greek spirit, or one of their expertly crafted cocktails. Don’t miss out on their mouthwatering desserts, a perfect way to end your meal.

At Santorini, you’re not just eating; you’re experiencing the flavours, sights, and music of Greece. Come and let Santorini Restaurant take you on a culinary journey to the heart of the Greek islands.

Santorini is open from 9:00 AM to 23:30 PM every day.

Book Now: +62 813-3855-872 | Instagram

Canggu – Pererenan

Sababa

East Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Restaurant in Canggu

Sababa, a restaurant whose name translates to “ardent love” in Arabic, truly lives up to its name. It conveys the translation of its name in every dish served; satisfaction, approval, and excitement shine through every meal at Sababa. Nestled in a cozy spot in Canggu, Sababa offers an authentic Middle Eastern dining experience to delight your senses.

Dinner at Sabaga starts off with an array of appetizers that set the stage for what’s to come. The Sababa Salad is a true highlight, featuring home-made labneh—a savoury “yogurt cheese”—that perfectly complements the fresh heirloom tomatoes, baby carrots, and peppers. The mezze platter is a feast in itself, offering a variety of small plates typical of East Mediterranean and Middle Eastern kitchens. The Moroccan carrots are sweet and tangy and the spinach and minced lamb are flavorful. Don’t miss the pan-fried halloumi cheese as this is a true delight.

For the main course, the Mafroum is a standout dish. This stuffed eggplant with minced lamb, bathed in a rich tomato sauce and served with couscous, is a must-try. Another excellent choice is the Harissa Rigatoni, which combines the heat of harissa with the comforting texture of pasta. Dessert at Sababa is not to be missed. The Chocolate Tahini Cake is an exquisite blend of rich chocolate and the nutty flavor of tahini, providing a perfect end to your dinner.

Overall, Sababa delivers an exceptional dining experience with its authentic flavors and warm atmosphere. It’s a must-visit for anyone looking to explore Middle Eastern cuisine.

Sababa is open daily from 11 AM until late.

Book Now: +62 811 3891 221 | Instagram

Zali

Lebanese restaurant in Pererenan

Welcome to Zali, a delightful Lebanese restaurant nestled in the heart of Pererenan. Offering authentic flavors of Beirut, Zali crafts dishes with fresh ingredients and lots of love. Inspired by the culinary traditions of Lebanese grandmothers, particularly Chef Lisa Maalouf, Zali provides a unique dining experience that feels both homely and exquisite.

At Zali, the philosophy is simple: sharing food is sharing stories and spreading happiness. The dishes served reflect the everyday meals enjoyed around the family table, telling stories of Lebanese hospitality and offering a homey experience typical of Beirut’s cuisine.

Start your day with a delicious breakfast at Zali. Enjoy labneh, a strained yogurt, served with warm, freshly baked saj bread and fresh vegetables. Most dishes are available on authentic saj bread, a staple of Lebanese cuisine.

For lunch and dinner, Zali offers a wide variety of dishes. Indulge in fresh Fattoush or Tabouleh salads, full of vegetables and bursting with flavor. For a heartier meal, try aubergine maklouba with tender lamb or chicken musakhan, simmered in silky onions and served on their signature saj bread. No visit to Zali is complete without trying out their ‘sweet saj’. The halawa & banana saj, a Lebanese milk tahini confection topped with pistachios, is a must-try. For a comforting dessert, taste the mhallabieh, their creamy Lebanese rice pudding.

Experience the warm hospitality and delicious, authentic Lebanese cuisine at Zali in Pererenan. Enjoy a meal that tells a story, spreads happiness, and offers a genuine taste of Beirut.

Book now: +62 812 3900 3100 | Instagram

Luma

Mediterranean Restaurant in Canggu

Mediterranean-inspired in both design and menu, this restaurant presents the culinary creations of celebrated Chefs Kieran Morland (Merah Putih) and Cameron Emirali.

Located on Batu Bolong, Luma sits smartly on the roadside with its clean, sophisticated and understated style. Designed by local architecture firm, Design Assembly, the restaurant exudes the feeling of the rugged, sun-drenched coastlines of southern Europe, with its marble mosaic flooring, white interiors, arched doorways and windows. Together the two chefs present simple, rustic dishes that fuse southern European traditions and Indonesian ingredients.

With a focus on seasonality, the menu changes weekly and has daily specials; a really classy dinner destination which makes it one of the best restaurants in Canggu. Their dishes are highly sophisticated and meticulously crafted with local ingredients. The confit duck with potatoes, green beans & lentils or whole snapper with clams & asparagus or squid with fregola, chili & fennel are just a few examples. Different flavours are seamlessly combined and put together in unique culinary recipes.

Luma is perfect for those looking to explore mediterranean flavours during a unique dining experience. The restaurant is open every day from 12 PM to 11 PM.

Book now: WA | Instagram

Nusa Dua

Tamarind

Mediterranean Restaurant in Nusa Dua

On the white sand beachfront of the Balinese palace-inspired Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali lies its stunning, award-winning dining destination, Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant. Beautifully designed entirely from bamboo, this thatched-roof restaurant is spread over two storeys with views overlooking the gently lapping waves.

Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant welcomes diners for an all-day culinary fare, serving an extensive variety of Mediterranean classics along with Western and contemporary Indonesian favourites. Diners can savour a tantalising breakfast service (7am to 10am), where guests’ mornings will be spoiled by a variety of enticing dishes. The restaurant continues to satiate taste buds throughout lunch and dinner. The lunch menu comprises a vast selection of dishes, from Appetisers & Salads, Burgers & Sandwiches, Wraps & Snacks, Soups, Pizza, Pasta, Gnocchi, and Desserts, while the dinner menu features Entrées with the likes of Grilled Tuna Steak, Slow Braised Beef Cheeks, and Slow Braised Lamb Shank to various succulent meats and seafood from the grill such as Australian Black Angus Ribeye, Herb Marinated Chicken Breast and Jumbo Prawns, and a delectable series of desserts.

Kick back and relax in the charming venue as you revel in some of the signature dishes from the menu including Burrata, Flame Grilled Beef Burger or Cheese Beef Burger, Chicken Gyros Wrap, Warm Grilled Seafood Salad, Grilled Octopus, Linguine, Gnocchi Marinara, and Homemade Churros.

Book Now: +62 361 771 210 | Website | Instagram

Sorrento Mediterranean Restaurant

Mediterranean restaurant in Nusa Dua

Welcome to Sorrento, where elegance and comfort combine to create an unforgettable dining experience. Nestled in the beautiful Nusa Dua, Sorrento boasts a light and airy atmosphere with a stunning garden view. The flawless lighting, gently filtered through white curtains, casts the perfect amount of light, enhancing the wooden accents and comfortable chairs inviting you to relax.

The friendly servers are always ready to make your visit enjoyable and memorable. Sorrento’s menu offers a fine dining experience with a focus on Spanish and Mediterranean cuisines. Whether you’re here for dinner or to enjoy a glass of wine, you’ll definitely find something to satisfy your taste buds.

Start your meal with the signature Truffle Cream Gnocchi, or perhaps the Risotto with Bell Peppers and Tiger Prawn Salad will tempt you. For the main course, try the Pan-Seared Barramundi, also known as Asian sea bass. This delicious white fish is served with sweet potatoes, asparagus, spinach, and capers. Another excellent choice is the Mediterranean Pork Chop, served with potatoes, baby carrots, roasted cherry tomatoes, and chimichurri sauce.

No meal at Sorrento is complete without one of their delightful desserts. Indulge in the Italian Gianduja, a luxurious blend of chocolate cremeux and hazelnut ganache, topped with lemon and hazelnut gelato. Alternatively, you might enjoy the mouth-watering Berry Vacharin, a French meringue dessert served with fresh and pickled Bedugal berries.

Come and experience the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and exquisite food and wine at Sorrento.

Book Now: +62 361 7715 10

Ubud

Pasir Restaurant Bali

Mediterranean restaurant in Ubud

Embark on a culinary journey of mediterranean cuisine in Ubud at Pasir Restaurant. Meaning ‘sand’ in Indonesian, this latest venue is set to bring a taste of the beach to the serene highlands of Ubud. Located on the famed Monkey Forest Street, Pasir will teleport patrons to a world of sand dunes and tropical ambience inspired by the Mediterranean.

Taking inspiration from the enchanting beaches of the Mediterranean, guests will be welcomed with a warm and inviting ambience. The interior boasts beige and cream hues, to exude the essence of soft sand, while the arches mirror the charm and serenity of coastal landscapes. The venue is adorned with lush foliage and clay pots, embodying a lively tropical atmosphere that showcases a striking contrast to Ubud’s typical allure.

The culinary offering at Pasir is key to the overall experience, offering a menu that pays tribute to Mediterranean influences, serving up delectable varieties of fresh fish, succulent prawns, and mouth-watering meats. The ingredients are sourced locally, ensuring the freshest seafood from the local waters, oysters from the neighbouring Lombok, and sea salt harvested in Kusamba. A wealth of other ingredients are thoughtfully sourced from the bountiful offerings of Ubud’s culinary scene.

Several highlights to try include octopus carpaccio, snapper crudo, lamb kofta, and the dramatic hanging tomahawk. On the libation side, indulge in a curated menu of artisanal handcrafted cocktails, featuring a Mediterranean touch such as the vodka-based Endless Summer and the scotch whiskey-based Florinda.

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 12 PM to 10 PM.

Book Now: WA | Instagram