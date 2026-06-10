An unexpected culinary exchange takes place in Sanur every week, as Andaz Bali’s South Korean Chef, Min A, takes over the resort’s central gardens to showcase the flavours of her home country through ‘Hansik Korean BBQ’ – served amidst the Balinese-inspired surroundings of ‘Alun-Alun – Village Square’.

Hansik Korean BBQ was first introduced in 2024, presenting the unique dining experience of Korean flavours in a gorgeous Balinese setting. The concept has become somewhat of a local hit, with the experience rooted in the philosophy of hansik – the traditional South Korean way of eating – complete with an interactive barbecue element.

Over the two years, Chef Min A has introduced a diverse range of Korean cuisine, first starting with more classic and well-known flavours, which have since evolved into a more contemporary expression. Now, in the latest iteration of Hansik Korean BBQ, she shares with diners the dishes of her childhood, with specialties from her hometown of Busan including Dongnae Haemul Pajeon (동래 해물파전), a Busan-style seafood pancake made with prawn, squid, scallion, egg, and chili, an homage to the district of Dongnae.

At the centre of this dining experience is the House Menu, a selection of the most popular dishes from Hansik Korean BBQ over the last two years, alongside Chef Min A’s signatures, like the Kimchi Jeon and Chicken Pancakes, to the King Prawn Tempura and Black Pork Dumplings. At its heart, the menu is a personal presentation by Chef Min A as she shares the culinary heritage of South Korea.

For diners, its a communal and interactive experience as a table-top grill takes its place as the dining centre piece, with sizzling meats grilled out in the open alongside customary plates of banchan bites – and for those after a little extra taste of Korea, servings of smooth soju. Korean flavours, and a leafy, Balinese garden setting, an unexpected match.

Hansik Korean BBQ is available every Wednesday to Sunday from 6 PM at Alun-Alun, Village Square at Andaz Bali.

For reservations: DPSAZ-FB.Reservation@andaz.com

Andaz Bali

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.89a, Sanur

(0361) 3201234

andazbali.com