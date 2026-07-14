Create Meaningful Family Memories at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Set amidst Ubud’s verdant landscapes, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali offers families an opportunity to reconnect through experiences that blend culture, nature, and well-being. Designed with guests of all ages in mind, the resort invites families to discover Bali together while enjoying the comforts of a restorative getaway.

The experience at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali begins with a warm introduction to local traditions, from a traditional welcome blessing to hands-on Canang Sari making sessions. As evening approaches, the resort’s Sandikala ritual sees torches illuminated throughout the grounds, marking the transition from day to night in a distinctly Balinese fashion.

Families can also explore the resort’s sustainability initiatives, including Hydro Haven, the hydroponic garden supplying fresh ingredients to its culinary venues, and the Trigona beehive, home to Bali’s native stingless bees. These experiences offer younger guests an engaging way to learn about nature and responsible living.

At the Westin Family Kids Club, children can enjoy Balinese-inspired workshops, family yoga, and endless poolside fun. Thoughtful in-room touches, including a cosy kids’ tent, complimentary ice cream, and a pet betta fish they can bring home, add an extra sense of adventure. Meanwhile, parents can take time to recharge at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, creating a balance between family bonding and personal rejuvenation.

The resort’s family offer includes complimentary stays for up to two children under 12, an extra bed, one-way airport transfers for a minimum two-night stay, and complimentary meals for up to two children dining with their parents. Together, these experiences create a family escape filled with meaningful moments and lasting memories.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 301 8989 or follow @thewestinubud for updates.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Br. Kengetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

@thewestinubud

westinubud.com