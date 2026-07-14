Set amid the lively coastal neighbourhood of Legian, Padma Resort Legian is one of Bali’s leading family-friendly resorts, offering a family escape centred on togetherness, discovery, and carefree island living. Blending spacious tropical surroundings with engaging activities for children, the resort creates an atmosphere where families can move effortlessly between moments of adventure and relaxation.

Central to Padma Resort Legian’s family experience is the Wolly Kids Club & Games Centre, where young guests are encouraged to learn, explore, and socialise through a diverse programme of daily activities. From crafting traditional flower garlands and harvesting activities to outdoor adventures such as archery and gel blaster games at the North Garden, every experience is designed to spark curiosity and creativity in a safe, supervised environment.

Outdoor activities further enrich the stay, inviting children to connect with nature through hands-on experiences at the resort’s Kitchen Garden and Mini Farm. Young guests can learn about planting, composting, mushroom harvesting, and even fun fishing, creating meaningful moments beyond the regular resort holiday. The fun continues poolside with the lively Foam Party, held several times a week with a rotating theme that brings families together through music, laughter, and tropical fun.

Dining also becomes part of the family journey, with diverse culinary experiences ranging from Mediterranean-inspired dishes at SKAI Bar & Grill to interactive Teppanyaki dining at TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant . Combined with warm Balinese hospitality and thoughtful facilities, Padma Resort Legian creates a welcoming setting where families can reconnect and enjoy memorable island moments together.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 752 111 or follow @padmalegian for updates.

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Legian No. 1, Legian

+62 361 752 111

@padmalegian

PadmaResortLegian.com