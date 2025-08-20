Building on the established popularity of its beachfront Mediterranean dining venue, Padma Resort Legian has unveiled the expansion of SKAI Bar & Grill’s indoor extension. This latest addition seamlessly enhances the beloved beachside ambience into a lush, garden-framed lounge, presenting an intimate 34-seat setting for guests craving the signature open-flame experience in a refined atmosphere.

Just past the shoreline dining deck, the new terrace resembles a hidden garden birthed from the original SKAI concept. Here, the space is illuminated by natural lighting from its floor-to-ceiling windows, complemented by verdant foliage sculpted by laser-cut screens that frame the golden hour in warm, dappled light. Reflecting the beach’s natural palette are hand-woven eating in driftwood grey and sandy taupe, ensuring the extension stays true to its waterfront origins.

Diners can savour the Levantine-inspired creations, from tender cuts rubbed with fragrant za’atar, sumac-bright citrus glazes, and smoked-paprika pastes. Every dish is enhanced by the gentle ocean breeze flowing through planted alcoves and the soft glow of artisan lanterns overhead. This is seaside warmth, elevated through the spice and soul of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Central to this expansion is the open-kitchen pavilion, an exact mirror of the passion and precision found at the beachfront area. Witness the culinary artisans in action, where every sizzle and pop becomes part of the evening’s performance, manipulating glowing embers and artisan charcoal with its primal beauty of fire and flavour, revealed in its fullest, to deliver SKAI’s staple signature cuts: Angus Tenderloin, Grass-Fed MB3+, and Pork Chop Pata Negra Ibérico, to name a few. The dry-ageing chamber is showcased side by side on rustic maple boards, inviting guests to explore even complex layers of flavour in a new and sophisticated setting.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9512 or email [email protected]

SKAI Bar & Grill at Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian

+62 811 3821 9512

@skaibarandgrill

padmaresortlegian.com