Padma Resort Legian unveils an exciting update to one of its dining venues formerly known as SKAI Beach Club. Opened on 26 October 2024, Padma Resort Legian introduces the newly revamped SKAI Bar & Grill. The venue draws upon a classic beach house, seamlessly integrating soft, earth tones with natural materials and sleek black accents for a refined yet relaxed ambience.

Boasting outdoor seating, an infinity pool, and plush daybeds, the freshly refurbished SKAI Bar & Grill is ideal for leisurely afternoons and sunset cocktails, capturing the essence of barefoot luxury. From its exterior, guests will be drawn to SKAI’s striking beach deck and cabanas, a standout feature of its signature style, designed for ultimate relaxation and socialising, making it a must-visit for guests of all ages.

Regarding its culinary offerings, SKAI highlights a union of modern Mediterranean and Levantine influences, which forms the core of the menu. Guests can savour cold to hot Mezze-style appetisers such as Baba Ghanoush, Tuna Tartare, King Prawn, and Octopus Carpaccio to indulgent mains such as Lobster Tail, Cumin Roasted Cauliflower, Lamb Shank, and more.

To complement the food and Legian’s vibrant ambience, SKAI Bar & Grill has carefully curated an innovative drinks menu that employs complex techniques such as infusions, twists, and clarification. Utilising the island’s finest tropical ingredients to craft unique cocktails, guests can revel in a wonderful combination of herbal, aromatic and citrus notes in its beverages.

Signature cocktails such as the Fennel Boulevardier, a mix of Parisian cocktail tradition and East Mediterranean flavours, and the Garden Mule, concocted with fresh market leaves from Padma Resort Legian’s garden, deliver a refreshing twist to the drinking experience. For those preferring non-cocktails, must-try varieties such as Shrubs, made with vinegar-based fruit syrups with flavours like Berry Citrus, Pineapple Ginger and Apple Celery, provide invigorating alternatives.

With its vibrant and inviting ambience, SKAI Bar & Grill is poised to become an exciting social destination in Legian. Whether you come to indulge in exceptional dining, savour innovative cocktails, or groove to the DJ beats over picturesque sunsets, this new lifestyle destination will deliver an outstanding experience to remember.

SKAI Bar & Grill is open daily from 4pm to 11pm (Sunday-Thursday) and 4pm to 12am (Friday-Saturday).

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9512 or email info@skaibarandgrill.com . Follow their official Instagram for more updates.

SKAI Bar & Grill at Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian

+62 811 3821 9512

info@skaibarandgrill.com

padmaresortlegian.com