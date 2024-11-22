Experience Festive Grandeur at Grand Hyatt Bali

This festive season, embrace the joy of the year-end holidays at the stunning Grand Hyatt Bali where the magnificent resort has curated a plethora of remarkable dining experiences and thrilling events.

From Italian-inspired fare to immersive Indonesian performances and beachfront celebrations, Grand Hyatt Bali has prepared something for every occasion, promising unforgettable moments to be cherished with your nearest and dearest.

From 20 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, Salsa Verde brings Italian fare to the festive season with a specially curated 5-course menu, with a special live DJ performance on Christmas Eve to enliven the festive cheer. Priced at IDR 650,000++ per person.

Pasar Senggol

Nampu Watercourt

At Pasar Senggol, the signature Nusantara Buffet is available on 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 & 31 December, serving traditional Balinese dishes like Babi Guling. The dinner is enriched by Balinese Kecak and Fire Dances, priced at IDR 895,000++ per person. At the Grand Ballroom, the Colours of Indonesia theatrical buffet dinner is available on 22, 24, 26, 28 & 30 December 2024. The immersive dining experience mixes vibrant performances with authentic Indonesian flavours. Available from 5.30 to 7.30pm and 8pm to 10pm, priced at IDR 895,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), celebrate the special day with the Majestic Christmas Brunch at the Grand Ballroom. Held from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, this grand buffet showcases holiday classics such as roasted turkey, complemented by live band entertainment. Priced at IDR 795,000++ per person.

From 20 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, Salsa Verde, Watercourt, and Nampu offer special festive season menus. As the year draws to a close, Grand Hyatt Bali invites guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Stellar Beach Party on 31 December 2024. A free-entry event, the beachside party will feature a DJ spinning the best hits of the decade, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase at the bars.

However, if you’re looking for a more intimate celebration, the New Year’s Eve Soirée at Veranda Lounge & Bar might be the choice for you. Enjoy the Champagne and Oyster set, featuring six oysters and two glasses of champagne, priced at IDR 995,000++ per set. The evening will be enlivened with live music to keep the ambience alive from 10pm to 1am.

Salsa Verda Veranda Lounge

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 855 3903 658 or email BALGH-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

+62 855 3903 658

BALGH-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

grandhyattbali.com