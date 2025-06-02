Success is often associated with high grades and academic achievements; however, as the world evolves, so too must our definition of success. Today’s top universities – and tomorrow’s global challenges – demand more than just an “A” grade. They require students who are not only knowledgeable but also ethical, communicative, and resilient.

To help families better grasp what success looks like in today’s world, the Redea Institute (Research and Development for Advancement Institute), which oversees the Sekolah HighScope Indonesia School network, invited Dr. Thomas Guskey, a globally renowned authority in education, for an in-person parent workshop entitled “Beyond the ‘A’: What Universities Really Want – and What Your Child Truly Needs” in Jakarta on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, and Denpasar, Bali on Friday, 23 May 2025.

A Fellow of the American Educational Research Association, Dr. Thomas Guskey has received its highest honours for connecting research to real-world practice. He has authored or edited more than 30 award-winning books and has published over 300 articles, book chapters, and scholarly papers.

During his talk, Dr. Guskey shared practical insights drawn from decades of research and experience in student assessment, professional learning, and educational reform. He underlined that even though strong academic performance remains crucial, it is no longer the sole key to future success. According to a survey conducted in 2023 by the National Association for College Admission Counselling (NACAC), other than grades, colleges and universities consider these to be among the most vital factors in admitting students: positive character attributes (28.3%), essay and writing samples (18.9%), and demonstrated interest in the college (15.7%).

“How long do you think, on average, an admissions officer spends looking at each applicant’s information before they make a decision? Remember, these are top universities that only accept 3% to 7% of their applicants, and they say that it takes them 6 minutes to make a decision,” said Dr. Guskey, co-author of Life Skills for All Learners with Redea Institute’s CEO, Antarina S.F. Amir.

He reiterates that Admissions officers value life skills that contribute to a student’s success in college and beyond, such as their ability to adapt to different situations, think critically, collaborate with people of different cultures, and contribute to their communities. “These are the things that top universities want to know. And the framework that the Redea Institute has developed, not only for the development of these skills, but also for the assessment, including the record of it on the report cards and transcripts, is really remarkable. What they are doing is far ahead of the rest of the world.”

During the session, parents explored how a more in-depth approach to education, one that integrates academic excellence with real-world life skills, can empower students not only to get into leading universities but to thrive in them and beyond. Grade 12 student Raja Michael Hegarty shared how the school equipped him with essential life skills that also prepared him for his university admission. “I was very fortunate to get accepted into several universities. In making my final decision, it requires a lot of critical thinking and reflection. I ask myself several times, which major and university will provide what I need to become what I want to achieve, do they provide the courses that I need?” Raja also shared how the school provided him with many learning opportunities that enhanced his portfolio in university applications.

During his visit to Indonesia, Dr. Thomas Guskey, together with the Redea Institute, also visited the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education of the Republic of Indonesia. Redea Institute remains dedicated to supporting parents as co-partners in raising lifelong learners and future-ready leaders.

